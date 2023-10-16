Lakeside Software Releases Generative AI-Powered Solutions to Enhance IT Service Delivery

Lakeside's unmatched breadth, depth, and history of data fuels industry's most sophisticated AI to accelerate issue resolution and proactive IT

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leading IT data intelligence company, unveiled major enhancements to its SysTrack platform today, launching multiple generative AI features to enhance solutions for customers.

The Lakeside SysTrack platform provides end-to-end visibility across large, complex IT environments. Unparalleled in its data collection capabilities, it gathers information from more than 10,000 data points every 15 seconds across various endpoints, surpassing any other in the end-user or digital employee experience market. Then 1200+ sensors automatically analyze the data at the endpoint and deliver actionable insights into the digital workplace. With today's release, this critical data foundation now fuels the industry's top AI technologies to offer intuitive and accelerated issue resolution, self-service, and proactive IT.

"Today's AI-driven world is built on data, and Lakeside is poised to take advantage of these emerging technologies with our breadth, depth, and retention of end-point data," said David Keil, CEO of Lakeside Software. "Our solution goes beyond conventions, bridging human knowledge gaps with holistic end-point data and the expansive knowledge from the web and other common sources. It represents a major step in delivering proactive and efficient IT support to enterprises at scale."

Through Lakeside's new Intelligent Support feature launched in beta today, IT service desk technicians can access the full power of SysTrack data combined with the leading large language model at their fingertips. Without leaving the SysTrack platform, L2 and L3 technicians view step-by-step instructions describing how to take action on the massive amounts of data coming from Lakeside's Intelligent Edge. With built-in AI, SysTrack now provides guidance on how to overcome IT challenges and can dynamically interact with your team to adjust that advice to the specific needs encountered in your environment.

In addition, SysTrack now has integrated support that further automates self-service and proactive service delivery at scale. Powered by integrations with leading providers like Moveworks, SysTrack can deploy proactive alerts to employees in Teams, Slack or other applications where employees regularly work. It can promote self-service via conversational AI and resolve issues via automations. The Lakeside SysTrack platform offers one of the most comprehensive DEX integrations with Moveworks, the leading AI copilot platform for the enterprise.

With Lakeside's new generative AI capabilities, SysTrack will act as an extension of enterprise customers' system engineering team. SysTrack's massively-scalable and patented Intelligent Edge architecture allows the company to continue to invest in data collection and grow its AI capabilities. To learn more, visit lakesidesoftware.com.

Lakeside Software is how organizations with large, complex IT environments can finally get visibility across their entire digital estate and see how to do more with less. For far too long, IT teams have struggled to see what's going on in their dark estate — where costly inefficiencies, poor employee experiences, and unresolved problems hide. Only Lakeside lets you give everyone a better view, so they can see the hidden issues, see the smartest fixes, and see the biggest savings. That's why so many of the world's leading global brands rely on Lakeside. And it's how our customers see an average ROI of more than 250%. Learn how you can get a better view at lakesidesoftware.com. Give everyone a better view.™

