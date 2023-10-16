Tinuiti Welcomes Tavo Castro as New Head of Strategic Planning Elevating Client Strategy and Innovation

Former EssenceMediacom/OpenX exec to oversee evolving strategy needs of clients and agency's continued growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, has officially announced Tavo Castro as its new Head of Strategic Planning.

Castro will lead the development and growth of the agency's strategic planning practice, overseeing a growing team of strategic planners and research analysts to continually evolve our planning process to create new competitive advantages with technology to meet the needs of the agency's broad client base. While working with key clients, Castro will also develop a refreshed training curriculum for client teams, enhancing the firm's strategic planning toolset, and creating new agency products and services.

"We are gaining an incredible leader and fresh mindset to ensure Tinuiti and our clients are pushed beyond the boundaries of our industry standards. Tavo brings a deep background of global strategic planning with a fluency for simplifying complex narratives and crafting compelling stories through product and tech that will help ensure Tinuiti and our clients remain nimble and adaptable." - Diana DiGuido, Chief Client Officer at Tinuiti:

Castro will join Tinuiti's leadership team reporting to DiGuido working to develop new agency products and services delivered by the Strategic Planning team that enables clients to tap into more Tinuiti custom research and audience segmentations.

Most recently serving as Executive Director at EssenceMediacom/OpenX, Castro led the North American Business for The Coca-Cola Company, with prior agency roles leading clients such as Warner Bros. AT&T, and The Walt Disney Company. In these roles he has led the shift from channel to audience-based planning, created new Commerce and purchase-based, data-driven strategies, all while leading the strategic development of innovative technologies including AI-based and real-time personalization solutions.

"Strategic Planning has always been about understanding humans, and the role our brands play in their lives, to deliver business outcomes. But while Digital Platforms and Commerce have fundamentally transformed the human/brand relationship, our strategic operating system remains the same. In a world flooded with data about what customers are actually doing in real-time, we build strategies rooted in the past, unable to find competitive advantage except in the rear-view. As an agency born in this digital crucible, Tinuiti understands this better than anyone. We look forward to building a new living, breathing strategic OS for our clients, one powered by a data and technology heart that reacts and adapts in real-time, just like a human."

- Tavo Castro, Head of Strategic Planning, Tinuiti

Recent Tinuiti growth success includes:

Premier Launch Partner for Microsoft Advertising Network for Retail: Tinuiti was named a premier launch partner for the Microsoft Advertising Network for retail. Footwear Unlimited: As Performance Media Agency of Record for Footwear Unlimited, Tinuiti oversees Client Growth, Growth Media, Affiliate, SEO, and Analytics within the US. JOANN Inc: An American chain providing a wide range of fabrics, plus sewing, and arts & crafts supplies, JOANN's designated Performance Media Agency of Record, Tinuiti manages the business' Analytics, Shopping, Search, Display, Paid Social, Strategic Planning, and Creative. Unilever Digital Marketing Agency of Record : Named Unilever's Health and Wellbeing Division AOR: brands include, Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC



About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with almost $4 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

