World Science Scholars Welcomes the 2023 Cohort of Promising Young Scientists

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Science Scholars (WSS) program provides an unparalleled opportunity for extraordinarily gifted high school students from around the world to explore cutting-edge scientific research with world-renowned scientists. WSS recently welcomed its sixth cohort of 52 scholars from 22 different countries. The scholars will engage in a year-long journey of learning and discovery with WSS faculty, including Nobel Laureates, Breakthrough Prize winners, best-selling authors, and science experts working at the cutting edge of their fields. Scholars take advanced, self-paced courses with scientists such as Brian Greene , a renowned physicist and author; Conny Aerts , a 2022 Kavli prize winning asteroseismologist; Erich Jarvis ; a pioneering neurobiologist; Stephen Wolfram , a trailblazing computer scientist; Cumrun Vafa , a Breakthrough Prize winning theoretical physicist. Scholars collaborate on projects, attend virtual lab tours, and have the unique opportunity to interact directly with their professors and teaching fellows through online lectures and live virtual discussions. Scholars also comprise a vibrant and supportive online community that encourages discussion, debate, and collaboration among the students, enabling them to forge lifelong connections with their peers.

"We bring together some of the most talented math students in the world and show them where their skills can take them beyond pure mathematics," said World Science Festival Co-Founder and CEO Tracy Day. "WSS is designed to ignite curiosity, expand perspectives, and create an enduring community of young scholars that is mutually supportive and has expertise to tackle the world's most significant challenges."

Ranging in age from 11 to 19, the 2023 cohort brings a variety of interests and accomplishments, in addition to their exceptional academic abilities. This year's cohort joins an impressive network of alumni who have already begun leveraging their talent and passion to change the world, including:

Kamran Ansari , who capitalized on his time with WSS to develop a patented technology which delivers low-energy stimulation designed to help reduce pain and stress and improve focus.

Emma Yang , who followed her passion for computer science to develop a mobile app that helps Alzheimer's patients stay engaged and connected to loved ones.

Pritvik Sindhac , who has already worked for and published research with CERN, LIGO, and NASA JPL — becoming the only freshman at Caltech to win the prestigious Richard Brewer Prize in Physics.

The 2023 group of scholars includes medalists at the International Math Olympiad and ISEF finalists. Many have already begun publishing research in quantum computing, climate change, and pure math, while others have founded organizations looking to tackle their community's most pressing issues including education inequalities and limited healthcare access.

"We see these incredible students as future leaders who will be guiding the ground-breaking research of the coming decades. — They will be making discoveries that shape our world," said World Science U President Gillian Small. "By connecting them from an early age, we are providing them the opportunity to explore new areas in science led by the current pioneers of those fields."

With a record-breaking number of applications, WSS is proud to welcome the program's first scholars from nine new countries including Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Myanmar, and Zimbabwe, to add to the 31 countries already represented in previous cohorts. Upon completion of the program, scholars become members of a growing alumni network that allows them to maintain bonds with each other, mentor future cohorts and provide informal college advice to new scholars, thus creating an educational and social community of talented individuals that will extend well into the future.

The World Science Scholars program is made possible by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. The program's broad, multifaceted approach identifies students from diverse communities regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, disability, national origin, and socioeconomic status. For students with innate, exceptional abilities who may lack the means to access resources that will help them reach their potential, WSS's free high-quality digital, interactive programming can be a life-changing experience. Applications for the 2024 Cohort are now open.

The World Science Festival (WSF) brings science to life through original theatrical works, in-depth conversations, gripping debates, educational programs, interactive experiments, and major outdoor experiences. Over 3.3 million people have attended World Science Festival programs around the globe, and the Festival's online content has garnered more than 190 million views with over a billion minutes of total watch time.

World Science Scholars is part of World Science U, which is the online education arm of WSF, where students and lifelong learners dive more deeply into cutting edge science through artfully produced digital education content presented by world-renowned scientists.

World Science Scholars is a partner of Rise, an initiative which identifies promising young people and provides opportunities for life as they work to serve others. Applications are now open for the Rise Global Challenge.

