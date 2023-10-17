Amcor to report First Quarter 2024 results

ZURICH, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2024 results for the three months ended 30 September 2023 after the US market closes on Tuesday 31 October 2023.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 31 October 2023 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 1 November 2023.  For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:


888 440 4149 (toll-free) 



646 960 0661 (local)

Australia:


1800 519 630 (toll-free)



02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom: 


0800 358 0970 (toll-free) 



020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong:


+852 3002 3410 (local)

Singapore:


+65 3159 5133 (local)

All other countries:


+1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)




Conference ID


8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, around 41,000 Amcor people generated US$14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries.  NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

