Appdome Named "Application Security Platform of the Year" in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome , the one-stop shop for mobile app defense, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Application Security Platform of the Year" award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Appdome's breakthrough Mobile App Defense Automation platform empowers mobile brands to build, test, release and monitor all mobile app security, anti-fraud, ant-malware, anti-cheat, anti-bot and other defenses in a single system in the DevOps CI/CD pipeline. As a platform, it combines ease of integration into the DevOps stack, speed of delivery and rapid response to any attack levied against Android & iOS apps. In addition, the platform comes fully equipped with the industry's most comprehensive ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR for real-time visibility into over 200+ attacks Android and iOS attack vectors, automated Certified Secure™ compliance and reporting, automates mobile app signing and release orchestration to manage any number of mobile app defense projects.

"We're honored to be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards as Application Security Platform of the Year," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO of Appdome. "It's precisely our platform advantage that allows mobile brands to deliver more protections faster, more efficiently, and with less work as well as consolidate and reduce costs, and better operationalize mobile app defense compared to point products."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"The Appdome platform combines the best of what cybersecurity and mobile app development teams need to deliver mobile app defense at scale. Other solutions are built as single purpose defenses or for web apps, missing a large percentage of attacks or limiting the number of APIs that can be protected," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Development teams need automated solutions for mobile app development that deliver protections build by build and release by release, without reliance on the dev-team, and Appdome delivers on this need. Appdome empowers clients apply protections with less work, zero complexity and better user experiences – and we are thrilled to name them a 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner."

Appdome has clients among Global 2,000 firms across Financial Services, Fintech, Retail, Travel & Transportation, Health & Wellness, Gaming, and many other industries.

About Appdome

Appdome, the mobile app economy's one-stop-shop for mobile app defense, is on a mission to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry's only mobile application Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by a patented artificial-intelligence based coding engine, Threat-Events™ Threat-Aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR. Using Appdome, mobile brands eliminate complexity, save money and deliver 300+ Certified Secure™ mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, MOBILEBot™ Defense, anti-cheat, MiTM attack prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android and iOS apps with ease, all inside the mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading financial, healthcare, mobile games, government and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android and iOS apps, mobile customers and mobile businesses globally. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

