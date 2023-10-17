NICKELODEON HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL FOOD & SLIME FESTIVAL

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to introduce the first-ever Food & Slime Festival this fall at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Dominican Republic , and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Mexico . The tasty fall fest is a creative spin on a traditional food and wine fair, offering guests of all ages the chance to indulge in innovative gastronomy and beverages. The event occurs from November 3, 2023 to November 30, 2023, with a special Thanksgiving menu available over the holiday. Guests who book their stay between September 9, 2023 and November 23, 2023 can save up to 60% when booking their stay.

"We're so excited for guests to experience the first-ever Food & Slime Festival at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts," said Frank Maduro, President of Premier Worldwide Marketing. "With Slime-centric entertainment, decor, and elevated food & beverage offerings, this immersive event promises playful surprises for guests of all ages, all included in their stay."

At Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, guests can savor Daily Epic Eats at select restaurants featuring Slime-inspired culinary delights like Polpettine della Slime (aka green pasta topped with juicy meatballs), Shrimp with Slime Pasta, Double Slime-Drenched Burger boasting flavorful green buns, Slime Inner Core featuring cheesecake parfait encased in green chocolate, and the Bring on the Slime Roll with sushi dressed in honey green sauce. The weekly pop-up Gourmet Slime Fair offers green cotton candy, green popcorn, cocktails, and mocktails to satisfy guests' sweet tooth. In addition to these tasty bites, Gourmet Slime Fair goers can have their face painted, queue up for a bouncy house, meet their favorite Nick characters, enjoy thrilling performances by Green Party Band, attend a weekly Slime Beach Party, or delight in the ultimate Nickelodeon honor with triple the Slime opportunities.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya also offers Daily Epic Eats that are sure to bring on the nostalgia. These novel fares include Slurp 'n Slime, Slime-a-tini, Waffles with Slime Syrup, Ravioli con Slime, Ceviche Verde embellished with the catch of the day, Aquachile with Slime, Sublime Slime Lubina, and SlimeTime Burger with green cheddar cheese sauce. All month, guests can have the Slime of their life with Super Slimings, memorable pop-up culinary experiences, popular brick oven pizzas, and a night full of dancing at the Tiki Beach Party or Mexican Fiesta. Guests can visit Plaza Orange to bring on the green with Slime Nights, the ultimate party experience featuring interactive photo ops, physical challenges, dancing, and more.

With two locations, one in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and one in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the 5-star family experiential resorts are designed to allow guests of all ages to tap into Nickelodeon's unique and irreverent humor and love of all things play with additional signature seasonal events available throughout the year including Nick Jr. Friends Event, Summer of Spongebob, Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza, and Slime Break Getaway. Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts offer guests complimentary access to Aqua Nick water park, spacious and themed family suites featuring the brand's globally beloved shows and characters, Nickelodeon™ Place, Club Nick for kids, signature Sliming events, and the renowned Gourmet Inclusive® Experience by Karisma.

