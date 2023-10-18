The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) Released New Research on the State of the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain

From consumer devices to national security systems – the technology, operational capabilities, and sophisticated processes impact every supply chain ecosystem.

LOMBARD, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) unveiled a new, extensive research report titled: The State of the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain, sponsored by Blume Global, during the EDGE Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition's Wednesday Mega Session in Kissimmee, Florida on October 4, 2023.

The inaugural report was produced in partnership with former CSCMP DSA Winner and Hall of Fame inductee Dale S. Rogers, the ON Semiconductor Professor of Business Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business; Zac S. Rogers, Associate Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management, Colorado State University, College of Business; Zenan Zhou, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management, Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business: and John Parkinson, founder, partner, and managing director at ParkWood Advisors, LLC. along with assistance from Wenting Li and Rohan Korde, Doctoral Students, Arizona State University. Opening commentary on the industry and the report is provided by Jackie Sturm, corporate vice president, Global Supply Chain Operations, Intel.

For six decades, CSCMP has developed and shared an understanding of the critical nature of the global supply chain as it relates to our global economy. Planning, Procurement/Sourcing, Manufacturing, Logistics and Distribution, Customer Service, Digital Technology, and HR have been and remain key supply chain functions within this mission. Today, it can be argued that the global economy is the global supply chain. Yet many aspects of this essential trade fabric are opaque or invisible to those who depend on it.

With much of the world becoming sensitive to factors affecting "globalization" and the shifting labor costs to reduce the cost of both sourcing raw materials and components, and outsourced manufacturing and assembly, we also now recognize that there are other risks. This evolution of global trade has removed the essence of what we have known that concentrated critical "supply chain" elements into Asia may not work as seamlessly as in the past. And now, sensitivity to who can source, access, make and consume digital components to either produce what we make or found within what we acquire to make goods is now a major point of supply chain risk.

This new report is a comprehensive discovery of the state of the global semiconductor supply chain. It uncovers patterns in the movement of raw materials, components, sub-assembly, and finished goods that define a highly sophisticated, geo-politically affected semiconductor global supply chain that leaves you seeking more answers.

CSCMP President and CEO, Mark Baxa, emphasized the importance of the findings stating, "This report is critical to shaping the conversation supply chain professionals at all levels in their organizations need to have about this most critical component of all things digital. Anything digital, directly or indirectly touching your supply chain begins and ends with the semiconductor. How much must you know about the risks to delivery depends on your business, but you can't escape these essential questions…What do I need to understand about the semiconductor global supply chain and further, what level of risk to my supply chain do I have if your suppliers don't understand their risks, as well?"

Intel's Corporate Vice President, Global Supply Chain Operations, Jackie Sturm stressed, "To truly address the vulnerabilities in today's semi-conductor ecosystem we must eliminate single points of failure in mineral access from the ore through refinery, align regulatory policies, increase domestic access to skilled construction and STEM workforces, shore up today's logistics networks, and adapt financial incentives and policies with the realities of our capital intense industry."

The State of the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain Report is complimentary for CSCMP members to download at cscmp.org . Non-members may purchase the report for $299 or join as a CSCMP Premier member to receive access to this research and more.

Upcoming: A deep dive webinar discussion on this research will take place with a panel of experts at 10am CST on Wednesday, November 15th. Plan ahead and register now to join the webinar . You will be glad you did.

