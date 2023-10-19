Coldwell Banker Donates Over Half a Million Dollars in Support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for Third Consecutive Year

Coldwell Banker extends partnership with St. Jude to continue the journey of hope

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), proudly announces the continuation of its impactful partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® into 2024. The CB Supports St. Jude partnership has exceeded expectations once again, donating an impressive $569,712 in 2023 alone. Coldwell Banker network has donated $1.6 million since the partnership was established in 2020.

The brand proudly declared its ongoing dedication to the CB Supports St. Jude partnership on stage at this year's annual Generation Blue Experience in Atlanta. Within the heart of the network, the story of David DiGregorio, an agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Waltham, Massachusetts, shines brightly. He has once again been honored as the leading donor of the network, having also received the distinction during the first year of this partnership, exemplifying his steadfast commitment as a symbol of inspiration. DiGregorio's compassionate efforts, emblematic of our values of dedication and philanthropy, have significantly contributed to the collective impact made by the organization.

The extension of this program empowers Coldwell Banker affiliated agents to continue contributing a portion of every home sale or purchase to this noble cause. This commitment ensures that no family will bear the financial weight of treatment, travel, housing or food expenses as they fight to bring their children back home.

"Being part of Coldwell Banker and contributing to St. Jude has been one of the most deeply rewarding experiences of my career. Witnessing the positive impact of our donations on the lives of these children reinforces the importance of our partnership."

David DiGregorio, agent with Coldwell Banker Realty – Waltham, Mass

"Our partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital represents the essence of our network's commitment to making a difference in the lives of those in need. We are immensely proud of our agents' dedication and the collective impact we continue to make. Together, we are not just providing treatments; we are nurturing hope, embracing families and shaping a future where every child's smile outshines the darkest of days."

David Marine, CMO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

