Vice President of Business Development, Derek Gwaltney, Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer of T&R Recovery Group

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Derek Gwaltney has been with Sabino Recovery since 2021 and has been an integral part of the business development team since then. In his role as VP of Business Development, Gwaltney's dedication to Sabino's mission and purpose has not only led to the growth of the team, but also helped expose Sabino on a national level. Gwaltney has over 15 years of experience in the behavioral health industry and is committed to spreading the word about Sabino's individualized treatment approach and helping families find the care they need for their loved ones.

"I'm honored to be promoted to CMO and excited for T&R Recovery's continued growth." - Derek Gwaltney

Gwaltney's promotion to CMO will be with T&R Recovery Group, a private corporate umbrella company that holds Sabino Recovery in Tucson, AZ, as well as their sister facility, Cypress Lake Recovery, located just outside of Houston, TX.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Gwaltney will oversee all aspects of each property's business development, sales, marketing, and admissions operations. Gwaltney's experience in behavioral health, passion for helping those struggling with trauma, and his servant leadership style make him not only the perfect fit for this position but an asset to the leadership team.

"Derek has been an incredible asset since he joined the team," said CEO Thomas Isbell. "Derek encompasses all the qualities that we search for in a leader and brings invaluable experience to T&R Recovery Group."

Gwaltney is both humbled and excited to take on the new challenge and is committed to continuing to serve through a servant leadership lens, develop his team, and ensure that helping people struggling with trauma and addiction remains at the forefront of everything he does.

"I'm honored to be promoted to CMO and excited for T&R Recovery's continued growth," said Gwaltney. "With renovations happening at Sabino, the launch of our First Responder Program at Cypress Lake Recovery and more acquisitions on the horizon, we've got a lot to be excited about and I look forward to continuing to develop and grow the team."

Roy Serpa, T&R Recovery's Chairman of the Board, stated, "When I think of Derek, I truly think of a leader constantly setting the example of servant leadership to his team and all other Sabino Recovery and Cypress Lake Recovery employees. Derek has brought his 20 years of sales and marketing experience to T&R Recovery Group, he is dedicated to growing his team and continuing his part in expanding T&R Recovery's reach in the recovery world."

About Sabino Recovery

Located in Tucson, AZ, Sabino Recovery offers upscale trauma, mental health, and addiction residential treatment, focused on individualized care in a private and comfortable setting. We pride ourselves in our expertise at identifying and treating trauma and addictions through viewing the entire person, not just the symptoms. Our clinically sophisticated team collaborates with each person to create a personalized treatment plan tailored to their specific presenting circumstances. Our integrative model provides a safe and supportive environment for individuals to transcend their maladaptive patterns of behavior to reconnect with their authentic selves.

About Cypress Lake Recovery

Located just outside of Houston, TX, Cypress Lake Recovery offers holistic inpatient treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. They also offer a First Responder treatment program for addiction and trauma. Our trained substance addiction and abuse experts create individualized treatment plans for each person who comes through our doors. We focus on treating the mind, body, and spirit of each person and are never judgmental. Our goal is to carefully steer you away from unhealthy behaviors and help you reconnect with your loved ones.

