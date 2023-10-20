The representative from Yili Group elected as a director of the International Dairy Federation, marking the only board member from China

HOHHOT, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, local time in Chicago, USA, the Board of Directors meeting of the International Dairy Federation (IDF) was held on the eve of the "2023 IDF World Dairy Summit". Representatives from more than 30 countries around the world, after a plenary vote, unanimously reached a resolution and announced that Dr. Yun Zhanyou, Vice President and representative of Yili Group, Asia's premier dairy company, was elected as a director of the International Dairy Federation, becoming the only board member from China. In the future, Yili will represent the dairy industry in China and emerging countries, deeply participate in the global industry governance system, promote the formulation of global industrial policies, promote the win-win cooperation and sustainable development of the industry, and open a new chapter of dialogue and cooperation between the Chinese dairy industry and global peers.

IDF President Piercristiano Brazzale and Director General Caroline Emond announced the election of the Yili representative. (PRNewswire)

With respect to the election of Yili representative to the Board of Directors of the International Dairy Federation, IDF President Piercristiano Brazzale remarked: "Yili, as the leading enterprise in China's dairy industry, renowned for its excellent innovation capabilities and high-level technologies. The joining of Yili representative will undoubtedly enhance the work of the International Dairy Federation around the world. In the future, we are committed to collaborating closely to promote the quality improvement and innovation breakthroughs in the dairy industry in China and around the world."

Wu Qiulin, President of the China Dairy Industry Association and Chairperson of the Chinese National Committee of the International Dairy Federation said: "The representative of China Yili Group was elected as a director of the International Dairy Federation, which reflects the high recognition of the global industry for the development of China's dairy industry and the comprehensive strength of Yili Group. We anticipate Yili Group can continuously play a bridging role in the exchanges and cooperation between China's dairy industry and the global dairy industry and share the story of China's dairy industry in the new era with the whole world, thereby making greater contributions to promoting the high-quality development of China's dairy industry and even the global dairy industry."

Yun Zhanyou, Vice President of Yili Group commented: "As a representative of Yili Group, I am honored to be a member of the Board of Directors of the International Dairy Federation, and this is an important measure of Yili Group to actively participate in global industry governance and deepen international cooperation. In the future, we will give full play to our own advantages and influence and work closely with the International Dairy Federation to build a bridge for exchanges, mutual learning and in-depth cooperation between the Chinese dairy industry and the world."

Founded at the inaugural International Dairy Congress in 1903, the International Dairy Federation, as an international dairy association, has served the global dairy industry for more than 100 years. At present, it has 39 member countries, and these members account for 74% of the global dairy production. The Board of Directors of the International Dairy Federation is composed of nine representatives respectively from IDF, industry associations of member countries, and global dairy enterprises, of which only corporate representatives hold two or three seats. It is an important research, decision-making and coordination institution for the global dairy industry.

Following their election, Yili Group intends to further immerse itself within the global industry's governance system on behalf of the Chinese dairy industry, share the exploration experiences of Chinese dairy enterprises in the aspects of innovative research and development, digitalization and intelligence, sustainable development regarding the important issues for the development of the global industry such as technological innovation, policy formulation, and international cooperation, thereby making positive contributions to promoting the high-quality development of the global dairy industry.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442734

Caption: IDF President Piercristiano Brazzale and Director General Caroline Emond announced the election of the Yili representative.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yili Group