Deepcoin Exhibits at Future Blockchain Summit & Hosts Grand Party Event in Dubai

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin , the leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchange renowned for its unwavering commitment to innovation and value, is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the prestigious Future Blockchain Summit held at Dubai Harbour from October 15th to October 18th, 2023. In line with its tradition of fostering collaboration and driving positive change within the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, Deepcoin also hosted a grand event in Dubai on October 17th, 2023 for those to be part and connect with those who are also interested in building a web3 future.

Deepcoin's Presence at Future Blockchain Summit

The Future Blockchain Summit, an event at GITEX and hailed as the MENA region's most immersive large-scale blockchain event, has been revamped to embolden disruptors, empower change-makers, and inspire innovators in the realms of Web 3.0, Blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Metaverse, and Gaming. This event serves as a dynamic platform where industry leaders, enthusiasts, and pioneers converge to explore the latest developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. Deepcoin's active participation in the prestigious Future Blockchain Summit reflects its steadfast commitment to revolutionizing the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. As an exhibitor at this influential event, Deepcoin is poised to showcase its unwavering dedication to delivering a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience to its global user base.

Visitors to Deepcoin's booth at the Future Blockchain Summit welcomed anyone where they can engage directly with the Deepcoin team. This unique opportunity allowed attendees to delve into the heart of Deepcoin's cutting-edge offerings, gaining insights into the platform that has garnered the trust of more than 3 million registered users spanning across 30 countries. Deepcoin's booth had served as a hub for discussions on the latest advancements in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Industry experts, enthusiasts, and newcomers alike had the chance to engage in meaningful conversations with Deepcoin representatives, exploring the intricacies of the exchange's user-friendly platform.

Deepcoin's presence at the Future Blockchain Summit also underscored its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the crypto space. By actively participating in this influential event, Deepcoin aimed to contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the evolution of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies. This exhibition at the Future Blockchain Summit is a testament to Deepcoin's mission to provide its users with not only a robust trading platform but also a gateway to a thriving crypto community. The exchange's dedication to delivering a secure and efficient trading environment is matched only by its enthusiasm for engaging with industry peers and enthusiasts to drive positive change and value within the digital asset landscape.

Deepcoin's Delivers Insights on Crypto Trading & Investment



Sandy J, Deepcoin's Head of Business Development for the APAC region, represented the cryptocurrency exchange with distinction at the Future Blockchain Summit. Her insightful presentation on "Crypto Trading and Investment" captivated the audience, providing them with valuable insights and strategies drawn from Deepcoin's wealth of experience in the cryptocurrency industry. Sandy J's expertise and deep understanding of the crypto trading landscape shed light on the evolving dynamics of digital asset investment, empowering attendees with knowledge to navigate the ever-changing crypto markets effectively. Her presence and contribution further solidified Deepcoin's reputation as a leading authority in the field and demonstrated the exchange's commitment to educating and engaging with the global crypto community.

Crypto Convergence: Deepcoin's Exclusive Networking Grand Party

An extraordinary evening unfolded at the "Deepcoin Grand Party" on October 17th, starting at 8:00 PM, against the dazzling backdrop of Dubai. This event, which was the highlight of GITEX 2023, provided a unique opportunity for crypto enthusiasts and industry leaders to come together for a night of unparalleled networking and connection-building. The festivities took place at the enchanting Yume Dxb, nestled within the Ramee Dream Hotel, Dubai. This exquisite venue set the stage for an unforgettable night, where web3 innovation and crypto-related ambitions converged under one roof.

The Deepcoin Grand Party served as a testament to the thriving crypto community's spirit, bringing together like-minded individuals who shared a passion for the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. As part of GITEX GLOBAL, an event that united the world's most innovative enterprises and brightest minds, this soirée offered a unique opportunity for attendees to connect, exchange ideas, and forge lasting connections in the crypto sphere. This event undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Ego Huang, Founder & CEO of Deepcoin, expressed his anticipation for the upcoming event: "Our presence at GITEX is a testament to our technological dedication to the blockchain and cryptocurrency community. We are excited to showcase Deepcoin's commitment to innovation and to meet with fellow industry leaders and enthusiasts. Our grand event on October 17th was a memorable evening, filled with vibrant discussions and new partnerships that further drove positive change and value for our users."

Deepcoin is committed to fostering innovation and collaboration within the industry, as demonstrated by its continued support of the Web3 ecosystem. As Deepcoin continues to redefine the cryptocurrency derivatives trading landscape, this event series reaffirms the exchange's commitment to delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

Event Contributors: Partners and Media Support

The event was blessed with Cointelegraph as a key partner and during the event, attendees were privileged to have Anna Shakola, Head of BD at Cointelegraph Accelerator , as a guest speaker, bringing her invaluable insights to our gathering. Cointelegraph's partnership has been instrumental in the success of the event. In addition to the main partner, four particular media support partners played a pivotal role in the Grand Party's triumph:

Techflow , established in 2020, is renowned as the foremost Chinese crypto media for its exceptional original content and profound industry insights, setting the bar for content quality and social media influence.

BlockBeats , founded in 2018, is a premier global blockchain media platform with over 8 million users and a reputation for delivering the latest news and insights on the Chinese Web 3.0 sector, known for its role as "The Most Value-Discoverable Chinese Media." BlockBeats extends its reach globally, connecting resources and fostering innovation while providing strategic consulting and brand marketing services to over 500 partners, including investment institutions, trading platforms, public chains, and Web 3.0 companies.

ChainCatcher , founded in January 2018, stands as a leading Web3 Chinese media with a substantial readership and influential partnerships with industry leaders.

PANews , established in March 2018, is a distinguished information platform in the blockchain and Web 3.0 field, offering cutting-edge information and research reports with an international perspective to industry entrepreneurs and innovators.

Ego Huang has expressed his appreciation to the media support stating: "we are truly grateful for the unwavering support and contributions from Cointelegraph, Techflow, BlockBeats, ChainCatcher, and PANews, as they have all played a pivotal role in making the Deepcoin Grand Party an outstanding success, helping shape the future of the cryptocurrency industry."

About Deepcoin

Deepcoin is a leading derivatives exchange committed to providing users with a secure, efficient, and innovative trading experience while known for its relentless innovation and long-term value proposition. Founded in 2018 by industry veterans and former executives of renowned companies, Deepcoin has amassed over 3 million registered users across 30 countries, facilitating a cumulative trading volume exceeding US $1 trillion. Having broad support for global fiat currency deposits, Deepcoin enables direct purchases of major cryptocurrencies and offers a range of trading options for over 100 cryptocurrencies. Its user-friendly platform includes spot trading , perpetual contracts , inverse perpetual contracts , and DeFi financial management savings, backed by 24/7 multilingual customer support , empowering individuals and institutions to navigate the digital asset market with confidence and ease. Deepcoin continues to redefine the crypto trading landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation and exceptional user experiences.

