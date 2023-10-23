Maison Perrier-Jouët presents an exclusive worldwide preview of its new campaign starring actor Mélanie Laurent as an Artisan of Change

A different vision of nature, supported by concrete actions for a desirable future

PARIS, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Perrier-Jouët is unveiling in Japan an exclusive preview of its new campaign, entitled 'Fill your World with Wonder'. It features French actor and director Mélanie Laurent, who is in Tokyo for the occasion. Screened in a pop-up space in the Japanese capital from 11 to 29 October 2023, this singular ode to nature expresses the House's positive vision for how we can better inhabit the world we share and create the conditions for a desirable future.

Maison Perrier-Jouët is taking this opportunity to announce that it is launching a call for projects – coordinated by the UNESCO World Heritage Champagne Hillsides, Houses and Cellars Mission – to help enrich the biodiversity of the Champagne region through the establishment of protected spaces and green corridors. This new initiative supplements the environmental actions undertaken locally by the House for the past 10 years and more. These include an experimental regenerative viticulture programme over 27 hectares of its vineyard, which it aims to extend to its entire vineyard by 2030.

"It all starts with a flower"

Maison Perrier-Jouët has chosen to premiere its new 'Fill your World with Wonder' campaign exclusively in Japan, before rolling it out internationally to the US, South Korea, Singapore, continental China and Hong Kong. The House worked with the Japanese director Show Yanagisawa, whose singular artistic approach is ideally suited to conveying a different vision of nature, which is embodied by the internationally renowned French actor and director Mélanie Laurent. The film's opening sequence features the Japanese anemone – the iconic emblem created for the House by the pioneering Art Nouveau artist Emile Gallé in 1902 – which symbolises the inspiration Maison Perrier-Jouët derives from nature. This flower stands for all other flowers and their essential role in our ecosystems. As Mélanie Laurent says: "It all starts with a flower."

Maison Perrier-Jouët is presenting its new campaign, and its positive vision of the world, in The House of Wonder, a pop-up space in Tokyo, from 11 to 29 October 2023.

How to better inhabit the world we share

Inspired by the role of flowers in generating relationships within the ecosystem, Maison Perrier-Jouët's new film aims to raise awareness of the fact that – like flowers and all other plant and animal species – mankind is part of nature, not apart from it. The House is encouraging us to rediscover the importance of collaboration between species in order to better inhabit the world we share – witness the initiatives it has undertaken over the past 10 years in its own vineyards to promote biodiversity, as well as its science-based experimentation program of regenerative viticulture.

For Maison Perrier-Jouët, the flower is an inspiration to rethink our lifestyles and create a desirable future: a re-enchanted world, in which the collective dimension is fundamental. "In the new Perrier-Jouët campaign, flowers convey a message that is at once humanist, cultural and poetic. They are a way of talking of the world and to the world, an invitation to reconnect," explains Mélanie Laurent.

A call for projects to enhance the biodiversity of the Champagne region

Faced with the accelerating loss of biodiversity, Maison Perrier-Jouët has made sustained efforts in its vineyards to limit the influence of its activities on the environment, and to adapt its practices to help nature renew itself. The House has set itself an objective as ambitious as the issue is important: 100% of its own vineyard in regenerative viticulture and 100% of its partners committed to be certified Sustainable Viticulture in Champagne (VDC) by 2030.

The House is experimenting with four ways to enhance biodiversity: biomass plant covers, floral plant covers, vitiforestry and green corridors.

In an extension of this approach, Maison Perrier-Jouët is announcing the launch of a call for projects – coordinated by the UNESCO World Heritage Champagne Hillsides, Houses and Cellars Mission – to support initiatives to protect and promote local flora and fauna. The aim is to accompany the establishment of a network of biodiversity habitats, reserves and corridors connecting the Montagne de Reims with the Marne. The projects selected will be rolled out from 2024.

"We are delighted that Maison Perrier-Jouët is sharing its vision of nature and the future through this call to projects, which goes beyond its own vineyard and reinforces its environmental contribution to the region and the community. With this initiative, we are restating our determination to take positive, concrete action for the ecosystem of the Champagne region, to which we belong," comments César Giron, CEO of Maison Perrier-Jouët.

Stepping up its efforts, Maison Perrier-Jouët is currently in the process of finalising other major contribution projects, which will be unveiled in the coming months.

About Maison Perrier-Jouët

Maison Perrier-Jouët was founded in 1811 by a couple united by their love of nature and passion for art. From the start, they chose the Chardonnay grape variety as the signature of the House, defining the floral style which sets Perrier-Jouët champagnes apart. For more than two centuries, Maison Perrier-Jouët has evolved in close relationship with nature, guided by the free spirit of its founders and the exuberance of the Art Nouveau movement. Nature remains its primary source of inspiration. The Earth is a common garden, which the House cultivates as it crafts its champagnes. Fired by creative freedom, Maison Perrier-Jouët nurtures a joyful, positive vision of the world.

