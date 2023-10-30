Cracker Barrel Teams with Dolly Parton to Celebrate Rockin' New Rewards Program

Cracker Barrel Rewards™ members have the chance to "Rock Like Dolly" and win a custom, Dolly-designed Rockin' chair inspired by her first-ever rock album;

Dolly's new album, Rockstar, available for sale at Cracker Barrel stores Nov. 17

LEBANON, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced today that global superstar Dolly Parton will be the face of "Rewards That Rock," a campaign that honors the brand's recently launched rewards program, Cracker Barrel Rewards™ , and Dolly's new album, Rockstar. To celebrate the partnership, Cracker Barrel and Dolly are giving rewards members the chance to win one of 667 custom-designed Dolly Rockin' chairs.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9220551-cracker-barrel-teams-dolly-parton-celebrate-new-rewards-program/

Cracker Barrel Rewards is a new way for guests to experience the same care and hospitality that Cracker Barrel is known for, but now in a more rewarding way. Themed after a beloved brand icon, the peg game, members of the program can earn Pegs, like points, on restaurant and retail purchases and redeem them for rewards*. The program is free and easy to join and just for enrolling, members receive a complimentary appetizer. To sign up, visit any Cracker Barrel location, the Cracker Barrel app or CrackerBarrel.com .

"When it comes to something as exciting as the announcement of our new rewards program, we knew that Dolly Parton was the perfect partner to anchor our campaign," said Julia Perry, Vice President of Marketing Communications at Cracker Barrel. "It's always an honor to collaborate with her but particularly on this campaign, which gives us the chance to celebrate her first-ever rock album, while also paying tribute to this milestone moment for our brand – that is the launch of Cracker Barrel Rewards – which is also pretty rockin'. It was a natural fit."

The feeling is mutual from Dolly: "Cracker Barrel and I have had a relationship for many years, and I am happy to say it continues with the launch of my new Rockstar album on Nov. 17 and Cracker Barrel's Rewards That Rock campaign. They surely are giving you the Rockstar treatment!"

Rock Like Dolly Sweepstakes

In honor of Cracker Barrel Rewards and Dolly's new Rockstar album, Cracker Barrel has launched the Rock Like Dolly sweepstakes. Starting today through Dec. 4, Cracker Barrel Rewards members can enter for a chance to win one of the Rockstar-inspired Dolly Rockin' Chairs co-designed with Dolly Parton**. The limited-edition rocking chairs will be showcased on Cracker Barrel front porches nationwide for guests to experience firsthand just how rockin' they are.

Rockstar Album and Dolly Rockin' Chairs Available for Purchase in Cracker Barrel Stores

Guests have even more opportunities to Rock Like Dolly with a limited collection of Dolly merch including Dolly's new Rockstar album, available in stores and online on Nov. 17. And, starting Dec. 5, a limited number of Dolly Rockin' Chairs will be available for purchase, while supplies last, at select locations and online at shop.crackerbarrel.com .

Rewards That Rock Creative Campaign and Exclusive Music

As the face of "Rewards That Rock," Dolly is seen in ads that will run across platforms throughout the campaign. The spots showcase Dolly engaging in the Cracker Barrel Rewards experience set to an exclusive advance excerpt from her album's title track, "Rockstar," which can be viewed here .

For more information on the Rewards That Rock campaign, visit CrackerBarrel.com/rewards/dolly .

*See Terms & Conditions for all details.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and D.C., excluding Alaska and Hawaii, 18 years of age and older who have registered for Cracker Barrel Rewards before entry. Void in AK, HI, & where prohibited by law. Winners who live within twenty (20) miles of a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) must pick up prize from store, between December 21, 2023 and January 5, 2024, or forfeit the prize. Sweepstakes begins on or about 9:00:00 a.m. ET on October 30, 2023 and ends at 11:59:59 a.m. ET on December 4, 2023. Subject to full Official Rules including prizes, odds, and all details, http://rocklikedollysweeps.crackerbarrel.com/rules. Sponsor: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., 305 Hartmann Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.

About Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Rock Digital Songs, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years. On October 17th she released her second coffee table book in a trilogy called "Behind The Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" and on November 17th her highly anticipated 30-song rock album, "Rockstar."

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.

To date, Parton has donated over 218 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade. She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate over 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com .

Media Contact

media.relations@crackerbarrel.com

615-235-4135

View original content:

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.