Pacaso Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for 2023-2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy, co-own, and sell a luxury second home, today announces that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2023-2024.

The respected award is based entirely on current employees' experience working at Pacaso. This year, 98% of Pacaso's crew shared that they are proud to tell others that they work at the company and 100% of the crew shared that people at Pacaso are treated fairly.

Pacaso, a fully-distributed workplace, places a high value on its crew and connectivity. The company organizes regular All Crew retreats in Pacaso destinations and provides support such as a home office stipend and time zone flexibility. Diversity and inclusivity are core principles that enhance the lives of both Pacaso owners and crew members. Pacaso offers a competitive benefits package that encompasses health coverage, a 401k plan, and incentive stock options. Notably, the Crew Pacaso Ownership Program (CPOP) empowers employees to earn up to $25,000 over five years for owning a Pacaso of their own, encouraging second home ownership and personal engagement with the brand's co-ownership model.

"Pacaso's Great Place to Work certification is a testament to the dedication of our crew members. Through their commitment and passion for our mission, we achieved our most successful month in company history in August 2023, with a remarkable 142% increase in funded shares compared to July 2023. We redefine the way people experience and own second homes, and our crew members play a pivotal role in making it all possible," said Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso.

In just three years, Pacaso has built a thriving community of over 1,500 owners, with more than 90,000 cumulative nights booked by owners and their guests. The company's operations span across 40 destination communities worldwide, achieving historical resale gains of over 10%, and accumulating $1 billion in revenue.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

In addition to this accolade, Pacaso was named in 2023 to Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ list. In 2022, Pacaso also ranked as #4 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ Best Medium Workplaces™, Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™, Best Workplace for Real Estate™, and Millennials™.

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

