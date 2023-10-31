Teleperformance Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Omnichannel Customer Experience in the metaverse

Digital business services company honored for customer-centric immersive experiences and revolutionary solutions that helped gained client loyalty

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced that Frost & Sullivan recognized the company with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for its industry excellence in omnichannel customer experience in the metaverse.

In honoring Teleperformance, Frost & Sullivan cited the company's extensive history serving many of the top video game brands in the video gaming industry, which provides the company with deep knowledge servicing consumers in immersive environments. Frost & Sullivan also noted the company's strong focus on embracing the customer journey as an end-to-end experience – and the metaverse as a part of this experience – to create memorable and seamless CX. Additionally, Frost & Sullivan cited Teleperformance as having the most comprehensive solution portfolio on the market, spanning robust features and capabilities such as AI-powered, machine learning, automated, and natural language processing solutions and digital trust and safety services that enable new, safer ways for brands to engage end-users by creating an immersive customer experience.

"Teleperformance envisions its solutions as a one-customer journey with a particular purpose: to improve clients' customer experience by adding efficient industry-specific capabilities that stand out," said Alaa Saayed, Senior Program Director, Frost & Sullivan. "With this leadership focus, Frost & Sullivan expects Teleperformance to sustain its competitive edge in the omnichannel customer experience space."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

The metaverse arena presents a new channel for CX providers to position themselves as true omnichannel digital leaders. Teleperformance helps brands to better understand their customers' preferences and needs in virtual environments to deliver immersive experiences through the metaverse.

