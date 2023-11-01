Tomorrow Health and Geisinger Health Plan Release New Data Demonstrating Improved Home-Based Care Delivery

Tomorrow Health technology platform drove 4x ROI, 95% member satisfaction

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health, the leading home-based healthcare platform, recently released new data with Geisinger Health Plan (GHP), illustrating how improving home-based care delivery can have measurable impacts on health plan costs, member satisfaction, and overall health outcomes for patients.

Whether managing a long-term illness or recovering from a procedure, more than two-thirds of U.S. adults prefer to receive care at home (versus a medical facility) following a major medical event. However, more than 70% of patients report significant difficulty getting prescribed home-based care across fragmented suppliers. Without the infrastructure needed to streamline the at-home care journey, those discharged to home care have higher rates of hospital readmissions.

"Tomorrow Health's transformative approach to home-based care has streamlined the entire process for our providers, suppliers, and patients," said Dr. John Bulger, D.O., MBA, chief medical officer at Geisinger Health Plan. "For thousands of our patients, home-based care is their best option – it drives better health outcomes and, just as importantly, fosters a better quality of life. Working with Tomorrow Health allows us to arm our patients with the care, collaboration, and supplies they need to take care of their health from home, and that is truly invaluable."

As one of Pennsylvania's leading health plans, GHP manages the care of over 600,000 members across the state, both in facilities and at home. However, when Tomorrow Health began working with the health plan in 2021, Geisinger was having challenges delivering home-based care for its members, which resulted in costly operations and an unpredictable care experience for patients and their caregivers.

Tomorrow Health helped Geisinger deliver more seamless home-based care for patients, caregivers, providers, and suppliers. Tomorrow Health's infrastructure, suite of products, sophisticated matching technology, and supplier optimization helped create measurable impact on Geisinger's bottom line and patient experience. Results include:

A 4x return on investment (ROI);

95% GHP member satisfaction rate;

87% end-to-end visibility of orders placed by providers through Tomorrow Health's online portal;

83% reduction in care and supply delivery times since March 2021 ;

93% of suppliers in Geisinger's network now have a 4 or 5 (out of 5) customer satisfaction rating;

100% of suppliers saw improved performance with Tomorrow Health.

"We are grateful to work with Geisinger to improve the home-based care experience for over 600,000 members in Pennsylvania," said Vijay Kedar, founder and CEO of Tomorrow Health. "Together we've leveraged technology to improve the home-based care process for Geisinger's expansive network of providers and suppliers, and delivered meaningful care outcomes for patients and families. It's an honor to work with a pioneering organization like Geisinger to shape the future of care at home."

To learn more about Tomorrow Health and Geisinger Health Plan's work together, download a copy of "The Current State of Home-Based Care" here.

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health builds technology that improves the way home-based care is ordered, delivered, and paid for. Today, the home-based care ecosystem is fragmented, confusing, and expensive, costing the healthcare system billions of dollars annually. The company manages and improves every step of the process, using technology-driven matching and considering quality, specialization, insurance coverage, and geography to pair patients with appropriate suppliers of more than 40,000 products and services, leading to improved patient health results and lowered costs.

Tomorrow Health is the leading home-based care platform and is partnered with health plans and health systems nationwide, including Pennsylvania's Geisinger Health Plan. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, BOND, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup, Rainfall Ventures, and Sound Ventures. For more information, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a research institute, and the Geisinger College of Health Sciences, which includes schools of medicine, nursing, and graduate education. With more than 25,000 employees and 1,700+ employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

