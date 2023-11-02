Pure Glow Announces Key Investment and Eyes National Expansion through Franchising

Organic, airbrush tanning concept announces national franchise development plan

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Glow, the healthy, fun, and safe alternative to conventional spray tans, has announced it has raised $1.4 million in seed funding and plans to expand its national footprint through franchising. The brand is looking for passionate entrepreneurs who want to bring an organic, non-toxic and elevated sunless tanning experience to their local communities.

Fishman PR + Franchise Elevator Discount (PRNewswire)

With two locations open in Massachusetts, the Boston-based brand has invested in evolving the look and feel of its brand, recruiting experienced franchise executives, and is ready to expand throughout the tri-state area, as well as Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Dallas, Phoenix and Miami to start with.

Lauren Rampello Becotte, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Pure Glow, grew up struggling with acne and spent many years learning to understand the limitations of self-tanning products and services. After turning to airbrush tanning, she spent a decade funding her own research and developing an organic and non-toxic formula that naturally reacts with the skin's melanin to mimic a natural tan.

Aside from providing customers with transparency in their ingredients and services, Pure Glow is striving to make inclusivity amongst skin types an industry-standard in the tanning world.

"More people are becoming increasingly conscious of what goes on and into their skin," Rampello Becotte said. "Pure Glow provides a tan that is smell-free, long-lasting, naturally-fading, and made with certified organic, deeply nourishing ingredients. Our expert airbrush application considers every shape, contour and curve to offer perfectly natural results, every single time."

Beyond the strategy for franchise growth, Pure Glow raised the seed funding to provide the right foundations of support before bringing on their first franchisees. Over the past six months, Pure Glow has launched a new version of its website, partnered with award-winning Heitler-Houstoun design architects to create the studio's new look and feel, and hired key franchise executives to assist with its expansion plans.

Maripat Pacino, who acted as the lead investor, saw an unmatched opportunity within the franchise beauty industry with Pure Glow.

"As a Drybar franchisee, I understand the pain points all beauty franchise concepts experience with the recruitment and retention of licensed employees," Pacino said. "Pure Glow has a simplified operations model with fewer employees, no license requirements, and a service time of less than 15 minutes. I am excited to help Lauren and the team understand the needs of a franchisee within the beauty franchise industry."

Sunless tanning is one of the few beauty services that do not require providers to get licensing, making it an easy-to-enter franchise opportunity with no red tape. With a solid franchise support system and flexible scheduling that allows franchisees to nurture their work-life balance, the brand's franchise model is supportive and driven by customer and franchisee satisfaction.

"Everyone deserves to have their outer glow match their inner glow. People with vitiligo, eczema, acne, or any other kind of skin condition have an incredibly difficult time finding skincare and beauty supplies, let alone a suitable self-tanner that doesn't irritate their skin," Rampello Becotte said. "Pure Glow is for everybody. We are interested in teaming up with passionate franchisees who want to make people feel good about themselves."

About Pure Glow

Open since 2015 and franchising since 2023, Pure Glow is the airbrush tanning concept that is committed to re-defining what it means to provide a healthy and high-quality sunless tan. With two locations open and operating in Boston, the brand is looking for excitable, friendly and fun franchisees who are interested in defining the industry standard around safe, organic and effective sunless tanning. The average cost to open a Pure Glow studio ranges from $335,700 to $661,850. For more information on franchising, please visit https://www.pureglow.com/franchise

Contact: Maddy Reda, Franchise Elevator (847-945-1300 Ext. 255) |

mreda@franchiseelevator.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Glow