GetResponse Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation in Email Marketing

GDANSK, Poland, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, GetResponse, a leading global email marketing platform, marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. The company stands as one of the pioneers in the international email marketing arena, tracing its roots back to the late 1990s with the launch of its first autoresponder.

GetResponse is a simple, yet powerful marketing automation software that helps businesses of all sizes grow their audiences, engage with customers, and boost online sales. With more than 30 tools in one easy-to-use platform, users can transform their online marketing and bring tangible results. (PRNewswire)

GetResponse evolved from a local Polish startup into a global email marketing platform, boasting a team of 370 employees

GetResponse played a vital role in shaping the early email marketing landscape, having launched the first autoresponder and officially registered the GetResponse domain in 1998. Over the years, the company evolved from a local Polish startup with just six employees into a global email marketing platform, boasting a team of over 370 employees and counting. With a presence in more than 180 countries spanning all continents, and its platform available in six languages, GetResponse serves over 400,000 customers who send out 765 million emails weekly. Some of the platform's most prominent clients include Red Bull, Autodoc, CD PROJEKT RED, and Pixlr.

Currently, GetResponse comprises three key solutions – the GetResponse platform, an email marketing solution for solopreneurs and SMBs; GetResponse MAX, an email and marketing automation solution tailored for mid-market organizations and high-volume senders; and the GetResponse affiliate and agency partner programs.

"It's been an astonishing ride so far, with GetResponse turning 25 this year," commented Simon Grabowski, Founder and CEO of GetResponse. "Our initial goal was to create powerful email automations (called autoresponders) to save our customers time and money. We can confidently say that we've achieved that mission, as nearly half a million customers choose GetResponse for their email marketing campaigns every day. Throughout these 25 years, we have remained committed to innovation and customer satisfaction. We were the very first in the industry to offer our customers 24/7 service, and from the beginning, we maintained a remarkable 95% satisfaction rate. This year we've introduced a groundbreaking AI Campaign Generator, providing our customer base with an opportunity to create essential online marketing campaign assets in a few clicks".

Over the years, GetResponse has expanded its functionality to provide comprehensive online marketing solutions, offering a wide range of tools like a website and landing page builder, marketing automation and conversion funnels, as well as paid ads and webinar features.

In December 2022, GetResponse acquired Recostream, adding AI product recommendations to GetResponse MAX's personalization and ecommerce marketing solutions. Shortly after, in early 2023 GetResponse introduced its very first AI-powered solution – an AI Email Generator, which helped its customers decrease the average time spent creating a newsletter by 85%.

In September 2023, the company expanded its range of AI-powered tools by launching an AI Campaign Generator. The tool optimizes the user journey and allows small business owners, solopreneurs, and marketers to generate complete online marketing campaigns in seconds.

"It's been 25 years of growth – and it all started with the drive to create innovative, easy-to-use and time-saving marketing technology that's accessible to everyone, regardless of their budget or experience. That's what continues to move us forward and innovate, to harness cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning on our continued quest to help businesses of all sizes get their message in front of their audience and get a response," says Abigail Hehemann, Director of Product Marketing at GetResponse, who has been with the company for over 10 years.

Earlier this year, GetResponse opened its brand-new headquarters in Gdansk, Poland, to commemorate the company's quarter of a century milestone.

GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, customers choose GetResponse for its user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support in eight languages, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – AI-powered content creation tools, automation, list growth, and communication tools like forms and popups, webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community.

