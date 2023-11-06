OWKIN Integrates 10x Genomics Spatial Omics and Single-Cell Technologies to the MOSAIC Study

PLEASANTON, Calif. and PARIS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OWKIN and 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), announce they have entered into an agreement to add 10x Genomics spatial omics and single-cell technologies to the ambitious MOSAIC project, which has already garnered attention for its pioneering work in tumor analysis for therapeutic discovery.

10x Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/10x Genomics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Unveiled in June 2023, MOSAIC is a landmark $50 million project that leverages spatial omics technologies to map tumor structures at single-cell resolution, encompassing an astounding 7,000 tumor samples—100 times larger than any comparable dataset. With the addition of 10x Genomics' state-of-the-art Visium technology for spatial transcriptomics and leading Chromium portfolio for single-cell analysis, MOSAIC is poised to unlock transformative discoveries in the battle against cancer, unveiling unprecedented insights into tumor and immune cell interactions.

"Spatial omics, combined with deep multimodal patient profiling, will revolutionize our understanding of cancer biology. I am really excited that the MOSAIC study will use the 10x Visium and Chromium platforms to generate spatial and single-cell transcriptomics for thousands of cancer patients. Powered by Owkin's unique AI, and the collective expertise of our partners, such data is a unique asset to mine for novel targets, understanding patient response and resistance to current treatments and ultimately to develop new therapies for cancer patients," said Eric Durand, SVP Data Science at Owkin.

Jim Wilbur, Chief Commercial Officer at 10x Genomics, said, "We're thrilled to have our leading technologies take on such an important, enabling role in the MOSAIC study. With the addition of 10x, the distinguished team of MOSAIC researchers will have access to world-class single cell and spatial tools. We're confident our technology platforms will enable the exceptional quality data required to fulfill the project's ambitious mission. The ability to glean single-cell and spatial information from thousands of patient samples and analyze them at scale with Owkin's powerful AI technology will have a profound impact that has the potential to transform the future of cancer care."

About MOSAIC

MOSAIC is a global initiative uniting top academic centers and industry partners to create the world's largest spatial omics and multimodal dataset in oncology. Through the convergence of large-scale spatial omics data and AI, MOSAIC will power the next revolution in cancer research, bringing about the identification of novel treatment response and resistance mechanisms, new patient subtypes, and biomarkers for prognostics and diagnostic patient stratification.

About Owkin

Owkin is a TechBio company that combines the best of human and artificial intelligence to ensure every patient gets the right treatment. By understanding complex biology through AI, we identify new treatments, de-risk and accelerate clinical trials and develop AI diagnostics. Owkin uses privacy-enhancing federation to access up-to-date multimodal patient data that unlocks AI's potential to power precision medicine. We merge wet lab experiments with advanced AI techniques to create a powerful feedback loop for accelerated discovery and innovation. Owkin founded MOSAIC, the world's largest multi-omics atlas for cancer research. Owkin has raised over $300 million through investments from leading biopharma companies (Sanofi and BMS) and venture funds (Fidelity, GV and BPI, among others)

Contacts

Media: edward.farmer-ext@owkin.com

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc