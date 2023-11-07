Echo Global Logistics Named a Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation

This award highlights companies making strides for women in a diverse workforce

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been named a Top Company for Women to Work For by the Women in Trucking Association, a nonprofit dedicated to encouraging the employment of women and highlighting women's accomplishments in the trucking industry. Echo was recognized for its corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours, and professional development and career advancement opportunities.

"In a competitive industry such as ours, Echo strives to provide opportunities and a culture of inclusivity for all employees," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources officer at Echo. "As a transportation leader, we're able to work with some of the most highly skilled and motivated women in the business. We're proud to be honored for the recognition of our dedicated workforce."

"At Echo, we take pride in our company values of working hard, bringing your own, and continually pushing to do better," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Echo's employees bring their best to work each day, achieving career goals while fulfilling personal pursuits simultaneously, allowing us to continually make advancements in transportation, technology, and our workplace environment."

Echo's leading benefits options and positive company community contributed to being named for this award. An example of these initiatives is Echo's employee-led Business Resource Groups (BRGs), including one such group dedicated to fostering the empowerment and support of women. This BRG, aptly named Women at Echo, recognizes, supports, empowers, and is an advocate on behalf of anyone who identifies as a woman within Echo to increase representation and leadership in every department and location. Echo believes that through employee support and representation, the company can continue to make advancements as a collective, lifting each other up with our wins.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.