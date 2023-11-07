Portillo's Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portillo's Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, announced today that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Portillo's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Portillo's Hot Dogs, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

On Thursday, November 9, 2023 , CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will host in-person investor meetings at the Stifel 2023 Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference .





On Wednesday, November 15, 2023 , CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will participate in a fireside chat at Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time . All interested PTLO investors and prospective investors may view the video webcast live at investors.portillos.com and may access a replay following the event. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings as part of the conference.





On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 , CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time . All interested PTLO investors and prospective investors may listen to the audio webcast live at investors.portillos.com and may access a replay following the event. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings as part of the conference.





About Portillo's

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called "The Dog House." Years later, Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 75 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo's App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo's website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo's also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Portillo's Hot Dogs, Inc.