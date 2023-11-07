Zepp Health Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 20, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET on November 20, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results before the market open on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 20, 2023 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 20, 2023). Listeners may access the call by dialing:
US (Toll Free):
+1-888-346-8982
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Mainland China (Toll Free):
400-120-1203
Hong Kong (Toll Free):
800-905-945
Hong Kong:
+852-3018-4992
Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corporation."
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 27, 2023 by dialing the following telephone numbers:
US (Toll Free):
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Passcode:
3369346
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Zepp Health Corporation
Grace Zhang
E-mail: ir@zepp.com
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: zepp@tpg-ir.com
