Antengene to Host 2023 R&D Day and Discuss Key Data with KOLs

During the event, Antengene will review promising data of its R&D pipeline, including ATG-031 (anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody), ATG-101 (PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody), ATG-022 (Claudin 18.2 antibody-drug conjugate), ATG-037 (CD73 inhibitor), and ATG-008 (dual mTORC1/2 inhibitor).

The virtual English session to be held at 8:30 AM , November 17, 2023, Eastern Time / 9:30 PM , Beijing Time.

The hybrid Chinese session to be held in Shanghai at 8:30 AM , November 17, 2023 , Beijing Time.

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading commercial-stage innovative, global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for hematology and oncology, today announced that it will host its 2023 R&D Day on November 17, 2023, to update the medical and investor communities on the company's progress with its R&D programs. The session will feature three KOL sessions, and discussions about the data of Antengene's key drugs in clinical development, including ATG-031 (anti-CD24 monoclonal antibody), ATG-101 (PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody), ATG-022 (Claudin 18.2 antibody-drug conjugate), ATG-037 (CD73 inhibitor), and ATG-008 (dual mTORC1/2 inhibitor); and updates on its proprietary R&D pipeline and upcoming development for 2024.

Three guest experts will participate in the presentations and discussions at the event, they are: Dr. Adnan Khattak, M.D., Ph.D (One Clinical Research, Australia) who will discuss CD73 inhibitors; Dr. Anthony J. Olszanski, M.D., RPh(Fox Chase Cancer Center, the United States) who will discuss tumor immunotherapy, including targeting the PD-L1/4-1BB pathways; and Dr. Shehara Mendis, M.D., M.S. (Cabrini Health, Australia) who will discuss Claudin 18.2-targeting molecules.

Speakers from Antengene's management team:

Jay Mei, M.D., Ph.D. – Founder, Chairman, and CEO

Amily Zhang , M.D. – Chief Medical Officer

Bo Shan, Ph.D. – Chief Scientific Officer

Godfrey Guo , M.D. – Executive Director, Clinical Development

Bing Hou, Ph.D. – Executive Director, Drug Discovery

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The virtual event will be held in English at 8:30 AM, November 17, 2023, Eastern Time/ 9:30 PM, Beijing Time.

To attend the session, please register at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1641243&tp_key=6683586ef4

China , please register at For participants in the Mainland of, please register at https://event.cnwebcasts.cn/starthere.jsp?ei=1641243&tp_key=6683586ef4

A Hybrid Chinese session will also be held in-person at the Antengene Shanghai Office and virtually at 8:30 AM, November 17, 2023, Beijing Time.

To attend the event virtually, please register at https://s.comein.cn/Af755

For in-person attendance, please register at https://s.comein.cn/Af75u or contact Antengene's Investor Relations Team at ir@antengene.com

About Adnan Khattak, M.D., Ph.D

Adnan Khattak, M.D., Ph.D., is a Clinical Professor and Medical Oncologist at One Clinical Research with special interest in gastrointestinal / hepatobiliary cancers, melanoma and lung cancer. In addition to his private practice, he works as a Consultant Medical Oncologist at Fiona Stanley Hospital (FSH) where he is also the Director at Fiona Stanley Hospital Cancer Clinical Trials Unit. Prof. Khattak is the pioneer of early drug development (Phase I) work at Fiona Stanley Hospital and now leads the largest trials unit in Perth South Metro. He is also involved with a number of clinical trials at Hollywood Private Hospital. He has more than 100 publications at this stage in various peer-reviewed journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, the Lancet Oncology, JAMA Oncology, Journal of Clinical Oncology and European Journal of Cancer, and has also co-authored the National Health & Medical Research Council (NHMRC) guidelines for the management of advanced colorectal cancer. Prof. Khattak undertook his specialist training at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Flinders Medical Centre in Adelaide before going to the UK. He worked as a Clinical Research Fellow in the melanoma unit at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

About Anthony J. Olszanski, M.D., RPh

Anthony J. Olszanski, M.D., RPh is the Vice Chair of Clinical Research; Director of the Early Clinical Drug Development Phase I-III Program; and Co-Director of the Cutaneous Oncology Program with specialty in melanoma, at the Fox Chase Cancer Center (Fox Chase). Dr. Olszanski has led over 70 trials and is dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of lung cancer and cutaneous malignancies, with a focus on melanoma. He sits on the NCCN panels on Melanoma and the Management of Immunotherapy-Related Toxicities. Dr. Olszanski received his medical training at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, completed his internal medicine residency and fellowships in Oncology/Hematology and Clinical Pharmacology Fellowship at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. Dr. Olszanski is board certified in Medical Oncology and Clinical Pharmacology.

About Shehara Mendis, M.D., M.S.

Shehara Mendis, M.D., M.S., is a medical oncologist at Cabrini Health, Melbourne, Australia, with a focus in gastrointestinal cancers. Dr. Mendis received her medical and specialty training in Melbourne, Australia, and then obtained a Master of Cancer Sciences while undertaking a clinical and research fellowship specializing in cancers of the gastrointestinal tract at BC Cancer in Vancouver, Canada. Since her return from Canada in 2019, Dr. Mendis has held appointments at Western Health and Cabrini Health. She also holds clinical research appointments at the Walter & Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI), Melbourne Health, and Monash University.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders".

Since 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 29 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 10 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

