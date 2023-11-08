Command Holdings, a Pequot Company, Receives HIRE Vets Medallion from the U.S. Department of Labor

Award Recognizes Veteran Recruitment, Hiring, and Retention

MASHANTUCKET, Conn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Native American owned Command Holdings as a recipient of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, during an award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

By meeting the criteria required for a Gold Medallion Award, Command Holdings demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the values veterans bring to the workplace. This award is bestowed upon companies that hire a significant number of veterans and demonstrate that they provide opportunities for those veterans to have a long-term career and professional growth that uses their diverse skillset.

Established in 2017 and owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Command Holdings takes great pride in the large percentage of veterans working on the team. There is a significant link between Native Americans and the military. Native Americans serve in the U.S. Armed Forces at five times the national average. Persevering through decades of challenges, Native Americans remain steadfast and proud in their defense of the U.S. through military service.

"Command Holdings is an organization founded on diversity," said Jon Panamaroff, CEO of Command Holdings. "With more than 60% of our workforce identified as a veteran, we are grateful for their long-term commitment to the country through military service and by their continued support of our government customers."

Notification of this award comes during a time of strategic expansion for Command Holdings, with multiple acquisitions and aggressive growth. In the past two years, the firm acquired WWC Global, a management consulting agency, Quattro Consulting, and Celeen LLC, both information technology firms. This increased the Command Holdings team to more than 500 members and $100 million in revenue.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

About Command Holdings, a Pequot Company

Command Holdings is a federally chartered Section 17 holding company owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. It has four operating groups and multiple operating firms - The Pequot Community of Companies. With expertise in government, health, facilities, and technology, the firm provides value-driven client solutions and excellent service delivery. Command Holdings' seven generation strategy is grounded in growing and sustaining the tribe's economy and providing career opportunities for tribal members for generations to come.

For more information, visit www.commandholdingspqt.com.

