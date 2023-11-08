COSTA RICA NAMED TRAVEL + LEISURE'S 2024 DESTINATION OF THE YEAR

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure has named Costa Rica as the 2024 Destination of the Year. Costa Rica's commitment to a sustainable future coupled with its deep-rooted connection to the land and its Indigenous communities make it a standout destination for travelers to visit in the year ahead. Costa Rica is the ninth winner of Destination of the Year, which is selected annually by T+L editors, with past selections including Italy, Japan and Australia.

Travel + Leisure - 2024 Destination of the Year (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to honor Costa Rica as our 2024 Destination of the Year," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure. "Costa Rica's unwavering dedication to sustainable tourism and its breathtaking natural beauty make it a standout destination for travelers seeking unique and eco-conscious experiences in the year ahead."

Costa Rica is known for unparalleled contributions to eco-tourism, including pioneering the concept of eco-lodges, as well as setting a global standard for sustainable travel practices. The country's commitment to conservation has led to a successful reversal of deforestation from decades past, with over 50% of its landmass now covered in rainforest. The country's rich biodiversity is unmatched, with 12 ecosystems and half a million species packed into its nearly 20,000 square miles. Other highlights include the Camino de Costa Rica, the nearly 200-mile trail that stretches across the country, the world-renowned coffee beans exported from the area, and the culinary scene with rich traditions and diversity.

A comprehensive guide to everything Costa Rica has to offer—from the culinary offerings to the eco-lodges and more—is available now at TravelandLeisure.com , and will be featured in the cover story of the December 2023/January 2024 issue, available on newsstands on November 17.

For more information on Costa Rica's recognition as the 2024 Destination of the Year, visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/destination-of-the-year-costa-rica-2024-8362021 .

Citi® / AAdvantage® is the presenting sponsor of Travel + Leisure's 2024 Destination of the Year. As part of the sponsorship, Travel + Leisure will host a special event for cardmembers celebrating the winning destination with Costa Rican chef Byron Gomez.

