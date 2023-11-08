Papaya Global Announces Six New Executive Hires to Drive Further Expansion of its Unified Global Payroll & Payments Platform

Papaya Global marks a year since the launch of its global payments solution providing cross-border payments covered by 100% liability to pay on time. Papaya saw an 850% increase in TPUM (Total Payroll Under Management) and added 450 new customers. Papaya Global cements its status as a leader in the global workforce payroll and payments space by hiring senior executives for Payments, Sales, APAC, Operations, Product, and HR

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global , the unified workforce payroll and payments platform today announced six senior executive hires. Papaya Global's innovation empowers enterprise organizations to manage and pay their global workforces confidently, these senior leaders will continue the focus on the company's growth.

"Over the past year, Papaya has grown and matured into a must-have solution for global workforce payroll and payments," said Eynat Guez, CEO and Co-Founder of Papaya Global. "I'm excited to welcome these industry leaders and know that with their expertise and talent, we will see exponential growth and innovation."

While completing the transition to a payments company, Papaya Global announces the executives joining its leadership team:

Laetitia Moncarz, SVP Payments: Having held leading roles in all major segments of the payments industry – banks, network, and payments providers - Laetitia will lead Papaya Global in bringing a safe and secure payments solution to enterprises around the world.

Paul Gasbarro, SVP Sales: A veteran of TriNet, Paul leverages multi-industry experience in building high-performing sales teams and organizations. Paul will develop and lead Papaya Global's enterprise-focused sales strategy.

Efrat Spasser- Farber, SVP Operations: Recently promoted from within Papaya Global, Efrat will lead innovative processes between financial interfaces and technology while applying an advanced business perspective.

Shira Millstein, SVP HR: Shira's career has been dedicated to creating inclusive and engaging work environments, which perfectly aligns with Papaya's core values. Shira will lead the HR team in driving organizational growth and efficiency.

Jonathan Hall, VP Sales, APAC: Jonathan will build the Papaya Global team in APAC, as the company expands its activity in Asia.

An industry leader will join as SVP Product at the beginning of 2024.

Over the past year, Papaya has been recognized as one of TIME100's Most Innovative Companies, named as Industry Leader by NelsonHall, and included in FXC Intelligence's 30 Most Promising Cross-Border Payments Companies for 2023.

About Papaya:

Founded in 2016, Papaya Global is a SaaS fintech company enabling enterprises to master the complexities of global workforce management. Papaya's integrated approach consolidates workforce management tools from HCM (Human Capital Management) to ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), to create a single source of truth and turn payroll into a strategic asset.

Papaya Global raised more than $450M and partners with JP Morgan, Oracle, NetSuite, and others. The company has recently been named as TIME100's Most Influential Companies and has been recognized by analysts like Gartner and NelsonHall, and publications including Inc, Forbes, and CNBC. Papaya Global serves customers like SentinelOne, Wix, Toyota, Microsoft, and Cyberark in 160 countries worldwide.

