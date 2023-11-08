Pieology Unveils 'Pies and Perks,' Elevating the 'Pie Life Rewards' Experience with Free Perks with every purchase of a Craft Your Own Pizza

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pieology is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new initiative, "Pies and Perks," designed to enhance the Pie Life Rewards loyalty program.

Between Nov. 8 and Dec. 31, 2023, all existing Pie Life Rewards Members, and any new Pie Life Rewards members, receive our exclusive Pies and Perks status! This isn't just any ordinary reward – it's a daily delight. Guests with Pies and Perks status will instantly begin receiving a daily "Perk" of their choice, including a side salad, fresh-baked cookie, or non-alcoholic beverage, alongside their Craft Your Own Pizza purchase.

In addition to everyone being able to reap the benefits of Pies and Perks this year, Pieology Pizzeria is rewarding guests who indulge in any Craft Your Own Pizza this year with Pies and Perks for all of 2024. Simply put, Pie Life members who purchase a Craft Your Own pizza by December 31, 2023, unlock Perks with every Craft Your Own pizza purchase until December 31, 2024!

"I am proud to announce 'Pies and Perks'—the latest addition to our innovative 'Pie Life Rewards' loyalty program," said Shawn Thompson, CEO of Pieology. "As we continuously introduce exciting new menu items, the daily perks provide an easy way to explore everything that Pieology has to offer."



With one free Perk per day, members have the flexibility to indulge in a different treat with every visit, whether it's a refreshing beverage, a delectable cookie, or a crisp side salad.

Whether you're a fan of the classic Pepperoni Pizza, our unique Cheese Bread, or the health-conscious Gluten-Free Cauliflower Pizza, Pieology has something to offer every pizza lover.

To be eligible for the Pies and Perks status, guests must be a Pie Life Rewards Member. Customers can sign up here or through our mobile apps available through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Pieology

Pieology is a leading fast-casual pizza franchise specializing in 'craft your own' personal pizzas with a wide range of crusts, sauces, and toppings. Pieology consistently elevates its menu; and with each hand-crafted pizza, you'll taste our dedication to quality and innovation—all made with love.

