Quantic® Electronics to Showcase Mission-Critical Electronics at the 2023 Association of Old Crows Symposium

Quantic® Electronics to Showcase Mission-Critical Electronics at the 2023 Association of Old Crows Symposium

Visit Booth #911 to speak with experts about Quantic's portfolio of advanced RF & microwave, capacitor and magnetic solutions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 Association of Old Crows Symposium (AOC), December 11th-13th in National Harbor, MD. Experts from Quantic and their businesses Quantic ECI, Quantic Eulex, Quantic Evans, Quantic Paktron, Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics), Quantic TRM, Quantic UTC, Quantic Wenzel and Quantic X-Microwave will showcase a wide range of products and solutions in Booth #911.

Defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. (PRNewswire)

Quantic Electronics to showcase portfolio of RF/MW, capacitor & magnetic solutions at the AOC Symposium, Booth #911

Quantic is defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics with our portfolio of mission-critical RF & microwave, capacitor, resistor, magnetic and sensing products. Our reliable, off-the-shelf and purpose-built components and integrated assemblies provide customers with a quantum improvement in speed, power, and density.

Visit Booth #911 to learn more about our products, including:

3U OpenVPX SOSA-aligned card assemblies & quick-turn prototypes

20,000+ COTS RF/MW components across all businesses

Flexible RF/MW drop-in components "X-MWblocks" for rapid prototyping

Custom designed passive and active RF/MW solutions, including RF filters, multiplexers and RF control products

Custom, high-reliability RF/MW components and subsystems

Ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators, frequency sources, and integrated microwave assemblies to 30 GHz and beyond

Proven space-optimized RF/MW products and designs

Beamforming networks and high power products designed to AESA standards across markets

Custom transformers, inductors, coils, and other specialty passive magnetic components

SWaP-optimized capacitors featuring the industry's highest power density performance for EMP, high power microwave, laser, radar and power hold-up applications

The AOC International Symposium and Convention is the premier event for electronic warfare, electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber-electromagnetic activities, and information operations professionals from around the world.

To schedule a meeting or to learn more, contact Quantic at inquiries@quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:

Bailey Williams

Marketing Director

bailey.williams@quanticnow.com

www.quanticnow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantic Electronics