WuXi Biologics Receives AAA MSCI ESG Rating

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced it has received an AAA rating from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG Ratings, the highest rating for companies on MSCI's letter scale from AAA (Leaders) to CCC (Laggards).

MSCI is a leading investment research firm that provides stock indexes and portfolio performance analytics to institutional investors. MSCI ESG ratings aim to measure a company's overall management of financially relevant ESG issues. In receiving an AAA rating for outstanding performance in Key Issues of Climate Change, Corporate Governance, Talent Development, and Product Safety & Quality, MSCI designated WuXi Biologics as an industry leader in managing the most significant ESG opportunities.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are very proud to achieve the highest rating from MSCI, which is a great recognition for our continued ESG progress. WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of business development. AAA rating verifies the success of our comprehensive ESG strategy, in alignment with the company's vision and mission, as well as the effective implementation of ESG approaches. Moving forward, we will continue to further enhance our sustainability capabilities, for the common good of the global community."

In 2023, notable achievements were made by WuXi Biologics on material ESG issues. This May, the company established a DEI Committee as the highest management body to oversee and advance DEI. In June, it signed the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitment letter, a new milestone towards Net-Zero. Additionally, in September, the company became a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, demonstrating its commitment to robust sustainability.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 621 integrated client projects, including 22 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

