20 Years of Celebrating Veterans Day for Wounded Warrior Project

Charity Commemorates Day with New York City Parade, Empire State Building Lighting, and Events Nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Veterans Day, and every day, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) honors those who have selflessly served their country, often putting themselves in harm's way to defend the freedoms citizens enjoy. This year, WWP is honoring the service and sacrifice of all veterans in a special way.

The Empire State Building will light up to look like an American flag Saturday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day and Wounded Warrior Project’s 20th Anniversary. (PRNewswire)

The nonprofit is participating in a ceremonial lighting of the iconic Empire State Building with representatives from the NFL to honor veterans past and present. The event will also commemorate WWP's 20th anniversary of service to today's generation of wounded veterans and their families. The New York City skyline will glow in red, white, and blue on Veterans Day.

In addition, about 800 WWP warriors and family members will participate in the New York City Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11. The parade is the largest Veterans Day event in the nation, with thousands of participants and hundreds of thousands of spectators. WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington is serving as this year's grand marshal for the annual event, where he will lead over 20,000 marchers up Fifth Avenue. Linnington has dedicated over 40 years of service to the country's military and veterans.

"Veterans Day is a celebration to honor, support, and thank all those who have served in the U.S. military, past and present," Linnington said. "We are proud to participate in these two significant events to pay tribute to their incredible courage. Wounded Warrior Project was founded 20 years ago to honor the sentiment behind Veterans Day, and we remain committed to serving post-9/11 wounded veterans, along with their families, throughout the year and for decades to come."

Honoring Those Who Served

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally a day to recognize the call for peace by the Germans on "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month," and honor World War I veterans. Now, it's a federal holiday established in 1954 to honor all American veterans, past and present.

Communities nationwide come together each year to recognize and honor veterans on Veterans Day. It is a time to express gratitude and appreciation, from parades to ceremonies to special events. It is also a time to reflect on veterans' impact on this country and acknowledge the challenges they may face returning home or transitioning into civilian life.

Though Veterans Day happens once a year, supporting veterans is a year-round effort at WWP.

The organization directly serves nearly 250,000 registered warriors and family support members, with 70 veterans and family members registering every day. These numbers demonstrate that the needs of veterans are great and growing.

Continuing to Honor Beyond Veterans Day

WWP is celebrating its 20-year anniversary around the nation and in Germany with special events to thank the veteran families it serves. What started as a grassroots effort to deliver comfort items to wounded veterans has grown into a lifesaving operation. WWP provides impactful programs and services in mental and brain health, financial wellness, connection, long-term rehabilitative care, and much more. Its advocacy efforts also impact millions of veterans and families.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

