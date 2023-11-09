ICHNOS SCIENCES DATA SELECTED FOR PRESENTATION AT THE 65TH ASH ANNUAL MEETING

Three poster presentations on three oncology assets, including clinical data on ISB 1342 and ISB 1442, and trial-in-progress data on ISB 2001

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative multispecific antibodies for oncology, today announced that three abstracts highlighting data on its leading oncology assets have been selected for presentation at the upcoming 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The meeting will be held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California.

These abstracts discuss three assets—ISB 2001, ISB 1342 and ISB 1442—each of which have been granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma and are currently in global Phase 1 clinical studies. The data to be presented will demonstrate the innovative approach of Ichnos' proprietary BEAT® platform1 to target tumor cells via the engagement of different immune cell subtypes. This approach holds promise to be a curative therapy for patients experiencing relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who need new treatment options.

"Ichnos' work is built on a foundation of believing a cure is attainable and recognizing that there is a wide space in oncology for original thinking when it comes to developing efficient, disease-specific treatments," said Lida Pacaud, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Ichnos Sciences. "Our scientific platform leverages the power of the human immune system in the fight against cancer, and we are glad to be granted the opportunity to share our data on this approach thus far at the upcoming ASH Annual Meeting."

More information about Ichnos' presentations is detailed below:

Title Details (All in Pacific Time) Poster Presentation: Trial in Progress: A Phase 1, First-in-

Human, Dose Escalation and Dose-Expansion Study of a

BCMAxCD38xCD3 Targeting Trispecific Antibody ISB

2001 in Subjects with Relapsed / Refractory Multiple

Myeloma (RRMM) Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Session: 653. Multiple Myeloma: Prospective Therapeutic

Trials: Poster II

Publication Number: 3396 Poster Presentation: Dose Escalation of ISB 1342, a Novel

CD38xCD3 Bispecific Antibody, in Patients with Relapsed /

Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H Session Name: 652. Multiple Myeloma: Clinical and

Epidemiological: Poster II

Publication Number: 3339 Poster Presentation: Initial Results From the Dose

Escalation Phase1/2 of ISB 1442, a Novel CD38

Biparatopic x CD47 Bispecific Antibody, in Patients with

Relapsed / Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) Monday, December 11, 2023, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H Session Name: 652. Multiple Myeloma: Clinical and

Epidemiological: Poster III

Publication Number: 4707

The full ASH 2023 Annual Meeting abstracts are available for review at: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts

About Ichnos Sciences Inc.

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With its patented BEAT® technology platform and pioneering teams, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare.

For more information, visit Ichnos.com.

