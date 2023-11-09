Lockton Appoints Andrea Lieberman as U.S. Financial Services Claims Leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held independent insurance broker, announced today the appointment of Andrea Lieberman as U.S. Financial Services Claims Leader. In this role, Lieberman will lead the Financial Services claims team and drive the practice's strategic vision to deliver the best possible claims experience and results for clients.

Lieberman brings over 30 years of experience to Lockton, including 27 years at Marsh, where she most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Claims Advocate within its financial and professional risk practice. She previously was in private practice at several national law firms, representing management liability insurance carriers in connection with insurance coverage analysis, disputes, and litigation.

Following Lieberman's appointment, Sarah Downey will transition from her existing Financial Services Claims Leader role into the broader, newly created role of U.S. Financial Services Head of Operations. Downey will lead on key global growth and client initiatives for the U.S. Financial Services division and continue to raise operational excellence with each key industry and product vertical.

"Andrea brings to Lockton a wealth of technical expertise, in addition to immense credibility with clients, insurers and defense counsel, making her one of the most exceptional claims leaders in the market. Our continued investment in top talent further strengthens our goal of providing the best possible risk solutions for our clients," said Devin Beresheim, Specialty Practices Leader.

"Delivering superior claims outcomes to our clients is one of the many aspects that sets Lockton apart. Welcoming Andrea into this leadership role only reaffirms our commitment to clients and excellence in every aspect of claims handling," added Downey.

