Powerfleet Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2023 Financial Results

Q3 2023 total revenue increased 7% sequentially to $34.2 million, marking the highest revenue performance in four quarters

Company's SaaS-centric business model transformation continues at pace with high-margin service revenue increasing 11% in Q3 2023 and 14% for the year to date compared to prior year periods (constant currency)

AEBITDA increased threefold following the execution of annualized $4 million cost reduction measures to absorb AI and data science talent acquired with the Movingdots transaction

North America total business grew 12% year over year in the quarter leading to service revenue YTD growth of 15%, reflecting the adoption of the Unity data platform for new and existing customers

Previously announced transformative business combination with MiX Telematics expected to double revenue and provide the foundation for future Rule of 40 financial performance

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Business returned to topline growth with revenue of $34.2 million , up 7% sequentially with the increase of new sales centered on Unity and safety led solutions outstripping the shuttering low value and non-core business.

Service revenue increased 11% year-over-year (constant currency) to $21.0 million , or 62% of total revenue, demonstrating the company's transformation to a SaaS centric business model.

Product revenue increased 19% sequentially and product gross margin expanded to 33% from 22% in the prior quarter, showcasing the company's strategy to pivot selling high-margin products that drive enduring SaaS revenue.

Total North American business revenue increased 12% year-over-year, with service revenue growing by15% year to date fueled by Unity data platform success.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.0 million ; three times higher than Q2 2023 following cost reduction activities of $4 million per year absorbing the incremental operating expenses from the Q1 2023 Movingdots acquisition.

Subscriber count increased 8% year-over-year, totaling 707,342 at quarter end.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"These highly satisfying quarterly results underscore remarkable execution by our global team and are particularly impressive as they were achieved during our pursuit and signing of a transformative business combination with MiX Telematics," said Powerfleet CEO Steve Towe.

"Business expansion continues to be led by North America with total revenue increasing by an impressive 12% in the quarter and 15% for the first nine months of the year. This performance provides compelling proof points of the adoption of our Unity data integration platform and its potential to drive meaningful recurring SaaS revenues and best-in-class net dollar retention.

The success of our Powerfleet business model transformation, shifting focus from devices to the Unity SaaS platform, was always expected to be evident in quarters rather than months. We made bold strategic choices to close out non-core and low-margin product lines while strengthening the pipeline of SaaS-centric offerings to enable high quality revenue growth. I am delighted to share that we have now moved past the expected inflection point with our Q3 results posting a 7% sequential increase in total revenue, and the highest revenue performance in four quarters.

"Our announced combination with MiX is a game changer and meets multiple strategic objectives for the company, deepening our opportunity to create meaningfully increased shareholder value while simultaneously addressing the current balance sheet overhang. We are excited about the business combination and the momentum we are building and look forward to sharing more about our future vision for shareholder value creation, the integration strategy, growth drivers, go-to-market approach, technology roadmap, and financial targets for the combined business during our Investor Day."

David Wilson, Powerfleet CFO, added: "We are successfully executing our strategic priorities to build a high-value business focused on high-quality, recurring SaaS revenue. Our Q3 performance is a clear testament to our transformation, both financially and operationally. Notably, our rapid execution of strategic measures, including a $4 million cost-cutting initiative for Movingdots, directly led to a threefold increase in adjusted EBITDA."

KEY THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenue was $34.2 million, compared to $34.3 million in the same year-ago period, an increase of 5% on a constant currency basis with $2.0 million of low value product revenue actively shed from the business and replaced with high margin service revenue which increased by 11% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit margin of 50.1%, was in line with the prior year period with improved product margins offset by the commencement of depreciation expense for the Unity platform.

Operating expenses were $20.4 million compared to $18.4 million in the same year-ago period. Current year operating expenses included $1.4 million in one-time rationalization and deal costs related to the announced business combination with Mix Telematics; and $1.2 million in Movingdots' run rate expense,

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $(5.0) million, or $(0.14) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.7 million weighted average shares outstanding) while adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.0 million. See the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income (loss).

Powerfleet had $19.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital position of $34.5 million at quarter-end.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Powerfleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA and total revenue and service revenue excluding foreign exchange effect. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Powerfleet's current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses and fluctuations in currency rates that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet's method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2023

2022

2023























Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,535,000)

$ (4,969,000)

$ (8,994,000)

$ (5,749,000) Non-controlling interest

1,000



-



3,000



3,000 Preferred stock dividend and accretion

1,235,000



1,295,000



3,647,000



3,867,000 Interest (income) expense, net

502,000



560,000



1,493,000



1,534,000 Other (income) expense, net

0



5,000



(1,000)



4,000 Income tax (benefit) expense

770,000



262,000



107,000



698,000 Depreciation and amortization

2,019,000



2,409,000



6,152,000



6,926,000 Stock-based compensation

1,070,000



1,100,000



3,156,000



2,785,000 Foreign currency translation

731,000



(72,000)



(959,000)



(1,014,000) Severance related expenses

486,000



142,000



1,332,000



701,000 Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots

-



-



-



(7,517,000) Acquisition Related Expenses

-



1,232,000



-



1,772,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,279,000

$ 1,964,000

$ 5,936,000

$ 4,010,000

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers' and partners' ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet's tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com .

POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2023

2022

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue:





















Products $ 14,021,000

$ 13,147,000

$ 43,231,000

$ 36,563,000 Services

20,267,000



21,048,000



58,812,000



62,521,000























Total Revenues

34,288,000



34,195,000



102,043,000



99,084,000 Cost of revenue:





















Cost of products

9,839,000



8,843,000



33,152,000



26,394,000 Cost of services

7,268,000



8,237,000



21,081,000



22,923,000























Total cost of revenues:

17,107,000



17,080,000



54,233,000



49,317,000























Gross Profit

17,181,000



17,115,000



47,810,000



49,767,000























Operating expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative expenses

16,664,000



17,988,000



47,393,000



51,763,000 Research and development expenses

1,735,000



2,384,000



6,965,000



6,285,000























Total Operating Expenses

18,399,000



20,372,000



54,358,000



58,048,000























Loss from operations

(1,218,000)



(3,257,000)



(6,548,000)



(8,281,000) Interest income

20,000



23,000



48,000



69,000 Interest expense

(522,000)



(583,000)



(1,541,000)



(1,603,000) Gain on Bargain purchase - Movingdots

-



-



-



7,517,000 Foreign currency translation of debt

191,000



429,000



2,803,000



1,139,000 Other (expense) income, net

-



(24,000)



1,000



(22,000)























Net (loss) / income before income taxes

(1,529,000)



(3,412,000)



(5,237,000)



(1,181,000)























Income tax benefit (expense)

(770,000)



(262,000)



(107,000)



(698,000)























Net (loss) / income before non-controlling interest

(2,299,000)



(3,674,000)



(5,344,000)



(1,879,000) Non-controlling interest

(1,000)



-



(3,000)



(3,000)























Net (loss) / income

(2,300,000)



(3,674,000)



(5,347,000)



(1,882,000) Accretion of preferred stock

(168,000)



(167,000)



(504,000)



(503,000) Preferred stock dividend

(1,067,000)



(1,128,000)



(3,143,000)



(3,364,000)























Net (loss) / income attributable to common stockholders $ (3,535,000)

$ (4,969,000)

$ (8,994,000)

$ (5,749,000)























Net (loss) / income per share - basic $ (0.10)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.16)























Net (loss) / income per share - diluted $ (0.10)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.16)























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

35,406,000



35,653,000



35,375,000



35,602,000 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

35,406,000



35,653,000



35,375,000



35,602,000

























POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA







As of







December 31, 2022

September 30, 2023













(Unaudited) ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 17,680,000

$ 19,297,000 Restricted cash







309,000



310,000 Accounts receivable, net







32,493,000



33,606,000 Inventory, net







22,272,000



21,055,000 Deferred costs - current







762,000



191,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets







7,709,000



8,721,000 Total current assets







81,225,000



83,180,000

















Fixed assets, net







9,249,000



10,222,000 Goodwill







83,487,000



83,487,000 Intangible assets, net







22,908,000



21,157,000 Right of use asset







7,820,000



6,490,000 Severance payable fund







3,760,000



3,427,000 Deferred tax asset







3,225,000



1,915,000 Other assets







5,761,000



6,228,000 Total assets





$ 217,435,000

$ 216,106,000

















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt





$ 10,312,000

$ 12,137,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses







26,598,000



28,109,000 Deferred revenue - current







6,363,000



6,101,000 Lease liability - current







2,441,000



2,286,000 Total current liabilities







45,714,000



48,633,000

















Long-term debt, less current maturities







11,403,000



9,617,000 Deferred revenue - less current portion







4,390,000



4,804,000 Lease liability - less current portion







5,628,000



4,415,000 Accrued severance payable







4,365,000



4,142,000 Deferred tax liability







4,919,000



4,283,000 Other long-term liabilities







636,000



649,000

















Total liabilities







77,055,000



76,543,000

















MEZZANINE EQUITY















Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A







57,565,000



59,176,000

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity







82,737,000



80,324,000 Non-controlling interest







78,000



63,000 Total equity







82,815,000



80,387,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$ 217,435,000

$ 216,106,000



















POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW DATA









Nine Months Ended September 30,







2022

2023













(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities (net of net assets acquired):















Net (loss) / income





$ (5,347,000)

$ (1,882,000) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:















Non-controlling interest







3,000



3,000 Gain on bargain purchase







-



(7,517,000) Inventory reserve







177,000



619,000 Stock based compensation expense







3,156,000



2,785,000 Depreciation and amortization







6,152,000



6,926,000 Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense







2,071,000



1,900,000 Bad debt expense







102,000



1,161,000 Deferred taxes







107,000



674,000 Other non-cash items







660,000



172,000 Changes in:















Operating assets and liabilities







(8,795,000)



(5,073,000)

















Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities







(1,714,000)



(232,000)

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Acquisitions, net of cash assumed







-



8,722,000 Purchase of investment







-



(100,000) Capitalized software development costs







-



(2,727,000) Capital expenditures







(4,001,000)



(2,626,000)

















Net cash (used in) investing activities







(4,001,000)



3,269,000

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Payment of preferred stock dividend







-



(2,257,000) Repayment of long-term debt







(4,279,000)



(3,986,000) Short-term bank debt, net







3,949,000



4,995,000 Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock







(193,000)



(138,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options







-



37,000

















Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities







(523,000)



(1,349,000)

















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents







(3,510,000)



(70,000) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







(9,748,000)



1,618,000 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period







26,760,000



17,989,000

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period





$ 17,012,000

$ 19,607,000



















CONSTANT CURRENCY

Constant currency information has been presented to illustrate the impact of changes in currency rates on the company's results. The constant currency information has been determined by adjusting the current financial reporting period results to the prior period average exchange rates, determined as the average of the monthly exchange rates applicable to the period. The measurement has been performed for each of the company's currencies. The constant currency growth percentage has been calculated by utilizing the constant currency results compared to the prior period results.

The constant currency information represents non-GAAP information. The company believes this provides a useful basis to measure the performance of its business as it removes distortion from the effects of foreign currency movements during the period; however, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

Due to a portion of the company's customers who are invoiced in non-U.S. Dollar denominated currencies, the company also calculates subscription revenue growth rate on a constant currency basis, thereby removing the effect of currency fluctuation on results of operations.

















Three Months Ended Sept 30,

Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2022

2023

$ %













Service Revenue:











Service Revenue as reported $20,267

$21,048

$781 3.9 % Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar



$1,470

$1,470

Service revenue on a constant currency basis $20,267

$22,518

$2,251 11.1 %











































Three Months Ended Sept 30,

Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2022

2023

$ %













Product Revenue:











Product Revenue as reported $14,021

$13,147

($874) (6.2 %) Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar



$154

$154

Product revenue on a constant currency basis $14,021

$13,301

($720) (5.1 %)















Three Months Ended Sept 30, Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2022

2023

$ %













Total Revenue:











Total Revenue as reported $34,288

$34,195

($93) (0.3 %) Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar



$1,624

$1,624

Total revenue on a constant currency basis $34,288

$35,819

$1,531 4.5 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2022

2023

$ %













Service Revenue:











Service Revenue as reported $58,812

$62,521

$3,709 6.3 % Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar



$4,420

$4,420

Service revenue on a constant currency basis $58,812

$66,941

$8,129 13.8 %











































Nine Months Ended September 30,

Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2022

2023

$ %













Product Revenue:











Product Revenue as reported $43,231

$36,563

($6,668) (15.4 %) Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar



$348

$348

Product revenue on a constant currency basis $43,231

$36,911

($6,320) (14.6 %)















Nine Months Ended September 30,

Year Over Year Change ($ in Thousands) 2022

2023

$ %













Total Revenue:











Total Revenue as reported $102,043

$99,084

($2,959) (2.9 %) Conversion impact of U.S. Dollar



$4,768

$4,768

Total revenue on a constant currency basis $102,043

$103,852

$1,809 1.8 %

