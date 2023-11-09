Private Health Management Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Ken Tarkoff as CEO to Further Advance Growth Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Health Management (PHM), a clinically sophisticated healthcare navigation firm specializing in providing the best care and outcomes to individuals facing serious and complex conditions, today announced it has appointed Ken Tarkoff as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Tarkoff will also be joining Private Health Management's Board of Directors. Tarkoff succeeds Renae Flanders.

Tarkoff has more than 30 years of experience driving growth and innovation in healthcare services and digital health. Most recently, he served as CEO of Syapse, a precision medicine analytics company focused on providing real-world evidence and clinical trial solutions. Prior to joining Syapse, Tarkoff was the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the RelayHealth Clinic business at McKesson and served as the Chief Operations Officer of RelayHealth during its sale to McKesson in 2006.

Reflecting on his new role, Tarkoff stated, "My career has always been guided by my steadfast mission to improve the health and wellbeing of individuals and their families. PHM is a truly distinctive healthcare services company that fills a large untapped segment in the market for cancer and other complex conditions. I am excited to lead alongside this seasoned team to advance PHM's transformational approach to precision medicine to improve and extend lives."

"Ken is a seasoned and successful healthcare executive who brings the right mix of experience, expertise, vision, and passion to lead us through the next phase of our growth. He will help us refine our strategy and go to market focus; drive ongoing investments in efficiency without sacrificing our distinctive clinical quality; build high levels of client satisfaction while generating value for our shareholders and other stakeholders," said Leslie D. Michelson, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of PHM. "I sincerely thank Renae for her exceptional leadership. She was instrumental in establishing a robust financial foundation and business discipline at PHM that positions us well for the future."

PHM serves both individuals and corporate clients, offering a unique benefit to their employees and dependents. Clients receive support from a multidisciplinary team and a comprehensive array of science-based services to ensure accurate and complete diagnoses, access treatment from the most experienced and capable physicians, and benefit from promising treatments.

A recent study of PHM's cancer care management services demonstrated two to six-fold increases in survival for certain late-stage cancers, significant adoption of precision oncology, and greater access to treatment-altering molecular diagnostics. In addition, PHM's cancer patients enroll in clinical trials at four times the rate of the national average, providing them timely access to new and more promising treatments.

Private Health Management (PHM), a clinically sophisticated healthcare navigation firm, specializes in assisting clients to obtain the best care and outcomes when facing serious and complex medical conditions. Individuals and businesses that make their employees' health a priority rely on PHM to achieve the best of what's possible in medicine. PrivateHealth.com

