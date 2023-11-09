Research Solutions Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results

Reports 16% Revenue Increase and ARR over $11.0 Million
HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Summary
- Total revenue of $10.1 million, a 16% increase from the prior-year quarter.
- Platform revenue up 29% to $2.6 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") of over $11.0 million.
- Gross profit up 20% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 150 basis points to 40.1%.
- Loss of ($988,000) or ($0.04) per share, compared to net income of $215,000 or $0.01 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter. This quarter's loss includes $1.161M in expenses itemized as follows: $339,000 in costs associated with M&A activities, $542,000 in proxy-related expenses and $280,000 in separation costs related to the termination of the Executive Chairman.
- Adjusted EBITDA of ($441,000) compared to $433,000 in the prior-year quarter. The Adjusted EBITDA result includes approximately $1.078M in costs related to the M&A activities, proxy-related expenses and separation expenses noted above. Without these costs, Adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately $637,000.
- The company closed its acquisition of Resolute Innovation, Inc. ("ResoluteAI") on July 28, 2023. The numbers for the quarter are inclusive of approximately two months of activity from ResoluteAI.
"Our first quarter results reflect the continued growth across our platform and transaction offerings and our acquisition of ResoluteAI completed in late July, which helped push our ARR over $11 million," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "We continue to experience softer growth in our platform products due to ongoing inflationary pressures and budgetary constraints, however, our profit performance remained strong when you exclude a number of unique items that impacted our first quarter. Lasty, we continue to be active in the M&A market with additional potential transactions that we believe will help complete our product set and enhance our growth profile."
Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results
Total revenue was $10.1 million, a 16% increase from $8.7 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased from the prior-year period.
Platform subscription revenue increased 29% to $2.6 million compared to $2.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments and the acquisition of ResoluteAI, as well as upsells to existing customers. When consolidating ARR from the ResoluteAI acquisition, the quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $11.0 million, up 32% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue was $7.5 million, compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily due to organic growth and higher transaction volumes related to contracts transferred from FIZ Karlsruhe effective on January 1, 2023. The transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,395, compared to 1,220 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).
Total gross margin improved 150 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 40.1%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business as well as increased margins in the transactions business.
Total operating expenses were $5.1 million, compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. This quarter's results include $339,000 in expenses related to the Company's M&A activities, $542,000 in proxy-related expenses and $280,000 in separation costs related to the termination of the Executive Chairman.
Net loss in the first quarter was ($988,000), or ($0.04) per share, compared to net income of $215,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was ($441,000), compared to $433,000 in the year-ago quarter. The net loss result included the $1.161M of itemized operating costs noted above and the Adjusted EBITDA result is inclusive of approximately $1.078M of those costs (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Conference Call
Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10022638
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until December 9, 2023 by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 10022638, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.
Fiscal First Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter
Quarter Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Platforms
$ 2,600,192
$ 2,019,967
$ 580,225
28.7 %
Transactions
7,460,779
6,664,676
796,103
11.9 %
Total Revenue
10,060,971
8,684,643
1,376,328
15.8 %
Gross Profit:
Platforms
2,217,577
1,789,494
428,083
23.9 %
Transactions
1,813,988
1,559,754
254,234
16.3 %
Total Gross Profit
4,031,565
3,349,248
682,317
20.4 %
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
85.3 %
88.6 %
-3.3 %
Transactions
24.3 %
23.4 %
0.9 %
Total Gross Profit
40.1 %
38.6 %
1.5 %
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
685,016
521,216
163,800
31.4 %
Technology and product development
1,244,579
875,290
369,289
42.2 %
General and administrative
2,542,869
1,519,424
1,023,445
67.4 %
Depreciation and amortization
59,620
5,812
53,808
925.8 %
Stock-based compensation
591,814
175,361
416,453
237.5 %
Foreign currency translation loss
6,620
72,516
(65,896)
-90.9 %
Total Operating Expenses
5,130,518
3,169,619
1,960,899
61.9 %
Income (loss) from operations
(1,098,952)
179,629
(1,278,581)
-711.8 %
Other Income (Expenses):
Other income
140,311
39,069
101,242
259.1 %
Provision for income taxes
(29,402)
(4,133)
(25,269)
611.4 %
Total Other Income (Expenses):
110,909
34,936
75,973
217.5 %
Net income (loss)
$ (988,043)
$ 214,565
(1,202,608)
-560.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (440,898)
$ 433,318
$ (874,216)
-201.7 %
Quarter Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change
% Change
Platforms:
ARR (Annual recurring revenue):
Beginning of Period
$ 9,444,130
$ 7,922,188
$ 1,521,942
19.2 %
Incremental ARR
1,576,111
409,582
1,166,529
284.8 %
End of Period
$ 11,020,241
$ 8,331,770
$ 2,688,471
32.3 %
Deployments:
Beginning of Period
835
733
102
13.9 %
Incremental Deployments
45
23
22
95.7 %
End of Period
880
756
124
16.4 %
ASP (Average sales price):
Beginning of Period
$ 11,310
$ 10,808
$ 502
4.6 %
End of Period
$ 12,523
$ 11,021
$ 1,502
13.6 %
Transaction Customers:
Corporate customers
1,090
922
168
18.2 %
Academic customers
305
298
7
2.3 %
Total customers
1,395
1,220
175
14.3 %
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Change
% Change
Net Income (loss)
$ (988,043)
$ 214,565
$ (1,202,608)
-560.5 %
Add (deduct):
Other income (expense)
(140,311)
(39,069)
(101,242)
259.1 %
Foreign currency translation loss
6,620
72,516
(65,896)
-90.9 %
Provision for income taxes
29,402
4,133
25,269
611.4 %
Depreciation and amortization
59,620
5,812
53,808
925.8 %
Stock-based compensation
591,814
175,361
416,453
237.5 %
Gain on sale of disc. ops.
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (440,898)
$ 433,318
$ (874,216)
-201.7 %
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
2023
June 30,
(unaudited)
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,882,064
$
13,545,333
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $82,392 and $85,015, respectively
6,460,188
6,153,063
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
314,052
400,340
Prepaid royalties
1,167,538
1,202,678
Total current assets
17,823,842
21,301,414
Goodwill (provisional)
3,238,794
—
Other assets:
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $891,299 and $881,908, respectively
91,326
70,193
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $795,915 and $747,355, respectively
2,528,259
462,068
Deposits and other assets
1,033
1,052
Total assets
$
23,683,254
$
21,834,727
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
8,541,564
$
8,079,516
Deferred revenue
6,387,470
6,424,724
Total current liabilities
14,929,034
14,504,240
Long-term liabilities:
Contingent earnout liability
1,867,043
—
Total liabilities
16,796,077
14,504,240
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,624,085 and
29,624
29,487
Additional paid-in capital
30,487,415
29,941,873
Accumulated deficit
(23,510,692)
(22,522,649)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(119,170)
(118,224)
Total stockholders' equity
6,887,177
7,330,487
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
23,683,254
$
21,834,727
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
Revenue:
Platforms
$
2,600,192
$
2,019,967
Transactions
7,460,779
6,664,676
Total revenue
10,060,971
8,684,643
Cost of revenue:
Platforms
382,615
230,473
Transactions
5,646,791
5,104,922
Total cost of revenue
6,029,406
5,335,395
Gross profit
4,031,565
3,349,248
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
5,070,897
3,163,807
Depreciation and amortization
59,620
5,812
Total operating expenses
5,130,517
3,169,619
Income (loss) from operations
(1,098,952)
179,629
Other income
140,311
39,069
Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes
(958,641)
218,698
Provision for income taxes
(29,402)
(4,133)
Net income (loss)
(988,043)
214,565
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
(946)
(5,176)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
(988,989)
$
209,389
Basic income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) per share
$
(0.04)
$
0.01
Weighted average common shares outstanding
27,052,445
26,718,171
Diluted income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) per share
$
(0.04)
$
0.01
Weighted average common shares outstanding
27,052,445
27,779,841
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(988,043)
$
214,565
Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
59,620
5,812
Fair value of vested stock options
17,471
40,706
Fair value of vested restricted common stock
574,343
134,655
Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock
—
68,272
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(112,965)
81,756
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
109,946
70,908
Prepaid royalties
35,140
710,640
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
195,747
(1,037,057)
Deferred revenue
(646,830)
(181,378)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(755,571)
108,879
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(33,825)
(3,681)
Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired
(2,718,253)
—
Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition
—
(297,450)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,752,078)
(301,131)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Common stock repurchase
(46,135)
(18,062)
Payment of contingent acquisition consideration
(110,190)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(156,325)
(18,062)
Effect of exchange rate changes
705
(5,172)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(3,663,269)
(215,486)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
13,545,333
10,603,175
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
9,882,064
$
10,387,689
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
29,402
$
4,133
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition
$
42,989
$
—
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.