iFLYTEK Makes New Strides in its Global Expansion Strategy at AI EXPO TOKYO

HEFEI, China, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK recently participated in AI EXPO TOKYO, Japan's largest trade show for AI tech companies, where the company advanced its globalization effort to capitalize on emerging market opportunities by offering customized intelligent solutions to meet various industrial needs.

iFLYTEK initiated its globalization strategy in Singapore in June 2023, and its participation in AI EXPO TOKYO is a crucial step in exploring international markets actively. At the Expo, iFLYTEK showcased its latest cutting-edge hardware to the Japanese market, displaying products and services like the:

iFLYTEK Spark Desk 3.0, the company's latest version of its AI-empowered Large Language Model that brings enhanced intelligence and efficiency to a diverse range of industries and sectors;

iFLYTEK Open Platform, an AI Platform focused on providing oversea companies and developers with intelligent speech interaction capabilities;

iFLYTEK Smart Translator, a smart cross-language communication product with offline translation capabilities, noise reduction, precise audio reception, translation record exporting, a long-lasting battery, and a large screen;

Smart Dictionary Pen, featuring scanning, interpretation, multi-language dictionary queries, and English and Chinese speaking evaluations for intelligent language learning.

Other products and services on display at the Expo included the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder, iFLYREC Multilingual Simultaneous Interpreting System, iFLYTEK Voicebook, iFLYTEK Smart Microphone, iFLYTEK Smart Headset, and Deepting APP+Web.

Zhao Xiang, iFLYTEK Vice President and Consumer BU Executive Vice President, Zhou Chuanfu, iFLYTEK Cloud BU Vice President, Su Wenchang, iFLYREC's CTO and Business Division General Manager, Sun Qiang, iFLYTEK East Asia General Manager, and Japan branch President, delivered speeches during the Expo highlighting iFLYTEK's technical achievements in artificial intelligence and successful international cases.

In his speech, Zhao Xiang said that iFLYTEK is committed to enhancing communication and collaboration with its global users as part of its globalization strategy to leverage ground-breaking AI technology to empower users to attain machine-like proficiency in listening, speaking, comprehension, and critical thinking.

International cooperation is pivotal in today's ever-evolving digital era. iFLYTEK is committed to strengthening collaboration with its global partners to jointly explore innovative solutions and accelerate the dissemination and application of technological achievements.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region focusing on intelligent speech and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

