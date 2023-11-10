Novavax to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Conference Details:



Fireside Chat


Date:

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time:

9:00 – 9:25 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Location:

London

Moderator:

Roger Song, M.D., CFA, Equity Analyst

Novavax participants:

John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer and

Filip Dubovsky, M.D., President, Research & Development




Conference


Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Recordings
A replay of the recorded fireside session will be available through the Events & presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com for 45 days from the date of the conference.

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts: 
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)
View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-jefferies-london-healthcare-conference-301984205.html

SOURCE NOVAVAX, INC

