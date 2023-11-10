STEPIN, the K-Pop Dance AI Platform, Launches in Over 170 Countries Worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidewalk Entertainment, an AI startup company based in Seoul, South Korea, has officially launched their K-Pop dance AI platform, STEPIN, across more than 170 countries worldwide, marking their significant entry into the international market.

STEPIN's real-time motion tracking AI technology tracks and scores dance movements using just a smartphone. (PRNewswire)

STEPIN is a K-Pop dance platform that utilizes real-time motion tracking AI technology. Users can play by selecting between Practice and Challenge modes, and the platform offers functions such as dance learning, dance scoring and motion analysis replays. By integrating social media and gaming, the app allows users indulge in K-Pop dance anytime and anywhere.

One of STEPIN's highlighted features is its scoring through precise movement analysis, which allows users to compete in real-time rankings through scoring. STEPIN sets itself apart from conventional dance games with its ability to accurately track movements using just a smartphone, without the need for any supplementary equipment.

After its initial service launch in Southeast Asia last September, STEPIN's functionality has been consistently improved based on feedback from local users. And for its global users, the platform now supports nine languages, including English, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, and Indonesian.

STEPIN participated as an official sponsor partner in Mnet's dance competition show 'Street Woman Fighter 2'. In the final episode aired on Oct 31, members of the Mannequeen crew were seen enjoying the dance score competition on STEPIN. Following the exposure, the app's download rate has surged by more than 184%.

Kibong Kook, CEO of Sidewalk Entertainment, stated that "STEPIN is a new form of service that applies advanced AI technology to K-Pop dance. With features like scoring and rankings, the enjoyment and fun of K-Pop dance is drastically elevated. We aim to establish a novel trend for a new wave in the worldwide K-pop scene."

Kibong Kook is a first-generation pro-gamer who played a pivotal role in the early dates of Korea's esports industry, and he has founded Sidewalk Entertainment as an AI technology-driven startup.

At the moment, STEPIN is hosting the 'Chili' dance challenge event within the app, and plans to continuously engage with users around the globe through various events and content in the future.

