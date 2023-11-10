This Week in People & Culture News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including campaigns for Veterans Day and women's health.
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering different cultural groups stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- 90% of Women aren't prepared for menopause. Knix wants to change that.
Conceptualized by Knix Founder and President, Joanna Griffiths, The Invisible Period is an artistic manifesto style campaign created to shine light on perimenopause - the invisible period that more than half the world's population experiences but don't talk about.
- Among the Largest Studies on Loneliness, New Papa Research Helps Fill Knowledge Gap about Social Health Among Older Adults and Historically Marginalized Populations
Papa's findings highlight existing barriers to social health, how unmet needs vary between Medicare Advantage subpopulations—including people with disabilities and low income older adults—and the critical need to reduce loneliness and provide social support through human connection.
- The Arab International Women's Forum and Pfizer launch 'DEI by Design' report with recommendations on embedding diversity into MENA health
"We believe that the recommendations delivered by the 'DEI by Design' series will pave the way for tangible change, ensuring that women at every level of healthcare – from grassroots workers to senior executive leadership – are empowered, recognised, and celebrated for their growing role at the forefront of health innovation, research and discovery," said AIWF President & Founder Dr. Haifa Al Kaylani.
- Worldwide English Proficiency Index Reveals Growing Gender Gap Trend, Declining English Skills Among Young Adults
The gender gap is widening, with men's English improving (+14 points) and women's declining (-19 points since 2014). The gender gap is not uniform, however, with 63 countries at or near gender parity.
- Cohen Veterans Network Launches Veterans 101 Pop Quiz to Help Bridge the Civilian-Military Divide
CVN is asking Americans to go beyond the common sentiment, "Thank you for your service," and challenge what they think they know about veterans. The network has created a Veterans 101 Pop Quiz to help civilians gain insight into the veteran population and encourage more meaningful dialogue.
- Natrelle® Unveils New "For Every BODY" Campaign
"Our market research shows how important it is to consumers for breast implant brands to showcase a wide range of real, authentic women in marketing efforts,1*" said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "The decision to get breast surgery is a personal choice, and we are excited to share our evolved visual identity that further celebrates the uniqueness of every woman."
- Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium Launch 2024 Black Girls Dream Fund Grant Cycle, Applications Now Accepted Through December 4
Created to transform possibilities into realities, the Black Girls Dream Fund seeks to channel greater resources, services and support to Black women-led organizations and projects that empower Black women, girls and gender-expansive youth between the ages of 12-24.
- BoardAssist Helps Corporate America Improve Racial Diversity on Boards
BoardAssist has released a new version of its innovative software platform that utilizes AI to identify highly qualified executive talent not historically included in the networks of executive recruiters.
- Zacapa Rum Announces Partnership with Latin American Fashion Summit, Honoring Raul Lopez and Celebrating Latin American Creatives
This year, Zacapa will directly contribute to supporting the growth of Latin American fashion creatives through assistance that will aid them in building engaging platforms and impactful projects for the world to discover.
- Men's Wearhouse Announces Landmark $6.5 Million Donation to U.S. Veterans Driven by Customer Contributions
This year, Men's Wearhouse expanded its support with the "Threads of Valor" campaign. Kicked off in November 2022, customers at all Men's Wearhouse store locations have been invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution at checkout.
- Green Giant® Supports No Kid Hungry By Hosting Friendsgiving Feast for Beloved Food Brand Mascots
Every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry can help provide 10 meals* to children. Consumers interested in hosting their own Friendsgiving celebrations can sign up with No Kid Hungry to turn their events into fundraisers, too, and receive tools and ideas to help raise funds for No Kid Hungry.
