This Week in Transportation News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Lucid's adoption of the North American Charging Standard and the new Ram 1500.
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Lucid to Adopt North American Charging Standard (NACS), Bringing Greater Convenience to Lucid Customers
"We believe that a unified charging standard, backed by the nationwide rollout of future-ready higher-voltage charging stations, will be a critical step in empowering American consumers to adopt electric vehicles," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid.
- Dubai Airshow 2023: Boeing to showcase innovations in sustainable aviation and its leading commercial, defense and services portfolio
Boeing will show its portfolio at the 2023 Dubai Airshow, with its new widebody 777-9 jet appearing in the flying display. The company also will demonstrate the state-of-the-art F-15QA (Qatar Advanced) fighter, the first time the digitally advanced Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15 has performed at an air show.
- Seadronix Launches Groundbreaking AI Tugboat Navigation and Monitoring Solution
Seadronix's NAVISS (Ship Monitoring and Navigation System) represents a game-changing development for tugboat fleet operations. For the first time, AI-powered navigation assistance and monitoring are enhancing operational safety and efficiency while mitigating the risks associated with navigating congested port waters and towage operations.
- New 2025 Ram 1500 with More Powerful, More Fuel-efficient Hurricane Engine Family Unveiled
"The new 2025 Ram 1500 brings our customers more: more power, more performance and more fuel efficiency with our all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engines," said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "With a choice of new and proven gas engines or our upcoming electric truck offerings, Ram is built to serve truck buyers everywhere."
- Bridgestone and Michelin to Present Findings from Year-Long Effort on Recovered Carbon Black in Joint White Paper
"No one company can deliver the supply chain advancements necessary to achieve our shared aim of a more sustainable and circular tire economy," said Marco Musaio, Head of End-of-Life Tire & Circular Economy, Bridgestone Europe. "The use of recovered carbon black in tires is a critical element of our efforts to achieve products that are made from 100% sustainable materials by 2050."
- Indian Motorcycle Announces 2024 Model Year Lineup, Highlighted by Limited-Edition FTR X 100% R Carbon, Indian Challenger Elite & Redesigned PowerBand Audio
Featuring quality craftsmanship, world-class performance and iconic style, Indian Motorcycle features a wide lineup ranging from the sleek and stylish FTR street bike to its Scout and Chief cruisers, to a diverse range of baggers and touring models, including the Indian Super Chief, Indian Springfield, Chieftain, Indian Challenger and fully loaded Roadmaster and Indian Pursuit models.
- S&P Global Mobility Survey Finds EV Affordability tops Charging and Range Concerns in Slowing EV Demand
Despite an increased number of EVs available, and improved consumer awareness of tax-credits and benefits, fewer than half of respondents believe the EV technology is ready for mass market adoption.
- Boom Supersonic Announces New Aircraft, Engine, and Investment Milestones
As part of the agreement, Boom and NIF will collaborate on opportunities to make the Gulf region dramatically more accessible, through the power of supersonic flight. The NIF investment now takes Boom's total funding from investment and other capital sources to more than $700 million.
- New Research Reveals A Declining State of Satisfaction Among America's Professional Truck Drivers
The happiest drivers are also the most experienced: 55.2% of drivers with 8+ years in the industry reported high levels of satisfaction. By contrast, only 43.5% of respondents 1-2 years into their driving careers are happy in their current job, the lowest levels reported among all age groups.
