Datasea Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Operations Update

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a global technology company that develops and provides products utilizing intelligent acoustics including ultrasound, infrasound and directional sound, and provides 5G messaging, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Our first quarter results delivered strong performance with revenue of approximately $6.8 million. The increase in revenue was mainly due to the rapid increase of our 5G messaging business in China. For the current period, we benefitted from our diversified communications portfolio, our expanded addressable market and our continued improvement in productivity. Our continuously optimized products and application services that have been developed to match the real needs of customers have brought steady order flow and income to the Company. In addition, our customized systems and services have led to an improvement in our 5G segment operating margins in the first quarter of 2024."

"Datasea is currently transitioning from a China-focused company to one focused on developing business operations in both the US and globally. We are committed to transforming our business into an international technology company with R&D, manufacturing facilities, sales networks, and customer bases in the US and around the world. We plan to provide leading-edge artificial intelligence solutions in the field of acoustic intelligence as we contribute to the development of this essential feature of the digital world on a global scale," commented CEO Zhixin Liu of Datasea.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $6,880,743 , driven by rapid increase of 5G messaging business in China . For the three months ended September 30, 2023 , revenues mainly consisted of service fees from our 5G SMS service.

Selling expenses were $84,447 , a decrease of 18.9% or $19,667 , as compared to the year-ago period. This is mainly due to the strengthening of the Company's budgeting processes via in-depth analysis of its market, products, and sales targets, while strengthening the monitoring of its sales budget execution via making timely adjustments.

General and administration expenses were $693,060 , a decrease of 21.7% or $191,900 , as compared to the year-ago period. This is mainly due to the Company's detailed management expense plan, including budgeting and control objectives for various management expenses, as well as corresponding control measures.

Capital reserve balances were $32,194,070 , an increase of 33.5% or $8,071,097 , as compared to $24,122,973 in the year-ago period. This was mainly due to the increase in the issuance of shares by the Company which provided the Company with funding for its strategic growth objectives.

Operations Update

Acoustic Intelligence

Datasea is a developer and promoter of the concept of acoustic intelligence and plans to introduce this cutting-edge technology and its wide range of applications to China, US and globally.

International Business Expansion: Datasea established its wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, USA in July 2023. Since then, DTSS has embarked on its mission of developing leading and high-quality ultrasonic air sterilizers, bathroom and cloakroom sterilizers, and odor removal products. Further, it has engaged in the continuous development of new products including ultrasonic Skin Repair Robots and Schumann frequency sleep monitors for the US and global market.

Technology Collaborations: DTSS has entered into collaborations with renowned research institutions both domestically and internationally, such as the Medical Ultrasound Project with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the ultrasound-based products for mental alertness and attention enhancement. In addition, Datasea plans to foster collaborations with renowned U.S. universities and research institutions through its U.S. subsidiary. By partnering with these institutions, the Company will engage in joint research and development initiatives to create, develop and produce new intelligent acoustics technologies. The Company believes that this collaborative approach will help Datasea to develop and sustain a technological leadership position in the ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology fields.

U.S. Patent Acquisition and Technology Protection: Datasea prioritizes the acquisition of U.S. patents to protect its innovations and intellectual property. Our attainment of U.S. patents for our technologies is essential to maintain our competitive advantage and defend against potential infringement. We believe that this proactive approach in patent acquisition will ensure that Datasea's intellectual property remains protected in the U.S. market and provide opportunities for licensing and monetization. Currently, the Company is actively engaged in obtaining U.S. patents through collaboration with a renowned intellectual property firm. We aim to build an intellectual property matrix in the United States and on an international scale.

Marketing and sales expansion. Datasea plans to actively seek long-term contracts and collaborations with domestic and international customers, partners, and major corporate clients. On October 16, 2023, its Delaware operating entity, Datasea Acoustics LLC, entered into a marketing promotion and sales cooperation agreement with Meglio Interiors LLC ("Meglio"), based in Chamblee, Georgia to develop, promote and distribute the Company's intelligent acoustics products in the US and internationally. Datasea plans to establish an assembly line in the near future for its intelligent acoustics products in Delaware and it is planned that Meglio will be a primary distributor of such products. In terms of our current sales activities, we have engaged in discussions with potential clients such as New York real estate developers and Philadelphia educational institutions. These collaborations can encompass product sales, technical cooperation, and joint research and development, which will help DTSS to develop revenue and market share.

5G Messaging

Marketing and sales expansion. Datasea is one of the first movers in the 5G messaging industry in China and has built a comprehensive 5G messaging product portfolio with high brand recognition. The Company adopted an integrated sales strategy to boost sales to better promote business development and meet with the demand of customers.

Key Customers and Agreements. Datasea's 5G messaging solutions have been adopted by leading companies across 11 industries, including express, health care, retail and tourism. As of September 30, 2023, Datasea's Chinese operating entities, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Beijing") and its subsidiaries have reached agreements with several new clients, Hainuo Xintong (Qingdao) Network Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Hainuo") and Xiamen Duoqiao Mai Network Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Xiamen Duoqiao"). In just a few months after signing agreements with Hainuo Xintong and Xiamen Duoqiao, Shuhai Beijing and its subsidiaries provided a 5G message top up service worth approximately $8.1 million (or RMB 57.99 million). From May 2023 to September 2023, the revenue from Maiduoqiao is valued at $6.2 million (or RMB 44.51million). From August 2023 to September 2023, the revenue from Hainuo Xintong is $1.9 million (equivalent to RMB 13.5 RMB). Also, Datasea's Chinese operating entity, Guozhong Times (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., has reached an agreement with a new client, Qingdao Ruicheng Lida Network Technology Co., Ltd. As of September 30, 2023, Shuhai Beijing and its subsidiaries have provided 5G message top up services worth approximately $0.8 million (or RMB 5.6 million).

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in converging and innovative industries, Intelligent Acoustics and 5G messaging, especially focusing on ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G Messaging segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies in intelligent acoustics, utilizing ultrasonic sterilization to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and is also developing innovations in directional sound and medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to mark its global presence. This underlies Datasea's commitment to Intelligent Acoustics and its intent to offer leading-edge acoustic solutions to the US market. For additional information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

DATASEA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)









THREE MONTHS

ENDED SEPTEMBER

30,





2023



2022















Revenues

$ 6,880,743



$ -

Cost of goods sold



6,806,008





-



















Gross profit



74,735





-



















Operating expenses















Selling



84,447





104,114

General and administrative



693,060





884,960

Research and development



155,004





106,628



















Total operating expenses



932,511





1,095,702



















Loss from operations



(857,776)





(1,095,702)



















Non-operating income (expenses)















Other expenses



(7,864)





(1,239)

Interest income



106





64



















Total non-operating expenses, net



(7,758)





(1,175)



















Loss before income tax



(865,534)





(1,096,877)



















Income tax



-





8



















Loss before noncontrolling interest from continuing operation



(865,534)





(1,096,885)

Loss before noncontrolling interest from discontinued operation



833,546





(337,062)



















Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operation



(9,932)





5,135

Less: loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from discontinued operation



-





(101,759)



















Net loss attribute to noncontrolling interest



(9,932)





(96,624)



















Net loss to the Company from continuing operation



(855,602)





(1,102,020)

Net loss to the Company from discontinued operation



833,546





(235,303)



















Net loss to the Company



(22,056)





(1,337,323)



















Other comprehensive item















Foreign currency translation gain (loss) attributable to the Company



(161,216)





12,338

Foreign currency translation gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



29,734





(3,690)



















Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company

$ (183,272)



$ (1,324,985)



















Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

$ 19,802



$ (100,314)



















Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.00)



$ (0.05)



















Weighted average shares used for computing basic and diluted loss per share



29,445,992





24,324,633



DATASEA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









SEPTEMBER 30,

2023

(UNAUDITED)



JUNE 30,

2023















ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 1,218,748



$ 19,728

Accounts receivable



22,158





255,725

Inventory, net



242,789





241,380

Value-added tax prepayment



70,115





71,261

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,358,043





701,423

Total current assets



7,911,853





1,289,517



















NONCURRENT ASSETS















Long-term investment



55,713





55,358

Property and equipment, net



67,700





85,930

Intangible assets, net



715,079





1,185,787

Right-of-use assets, net



65,854





137,856

Total noncurrent assets



904,346





1,464,931



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,816,199



$ 2,754,448



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable

$ 296,177



$ 1,005,059

Short term loan



496,035





594,906

Unearned revenue



473,061





609,175

Accrued expenses and other payables



642,294





1,409,939

Due to related parties



494,927





1,162,856

Operating lease liabilities



34,367





124,640

Loan payables - current



2,032,920





-

Total current liabilities



4,469,781





4,906,575



















NONCURRENT LIABILITIES















Operating lease liabilities



17,781





26,449

Loan payables - non-current



20,560





1,401,521

Total noncurrent liabilities



38,341





1,427,970



















TOTAL LIABILITIES



4,508,122





6,334,545



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 375,000,000 shares authorized, 38,073,234

and 27,784,133 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and

June 30, 2023, respectively



38,073





27,784

Additional paid-in capital



32,194,070





24,122,973

Accumulated comprehensive income



232,036





393,252

Accumulated deficit



(28,085,314)





(28,063,258)

TOTAL COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)



4,378,865





(3,519,249)



















Noncontrolling interest



(70,788)





(60,848)



















TOTAL EQUITY (DEFICIT)



4,308,077





(3,580,097)



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)

$ 8,816,199



$ 2,754,448



DATASEA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)









Common Stock



Additional

paid-in



Accumulated



Accumulated

other

comprehensive









Noncontrolling





Shares



Amount



capital



deficit



income



Total



interest













































Balance at July

1, 2023



27,784,133



$ 27,784



$ 24,122,973



$ (28,063,258)



$ 393,252



$ (3,519,249)



$ (60,848)



























































Net loss



-





-





-





(22,056)





-





(22,056)





(9,932)



























































Issuance of

common

stock for

equity

financing



10,289,101





10,289





8,050,997





-





-





8,061,286





-



























































Shares issued

for stock

compensation

expense



-





-





20,100





-





-





20,100





-



























































Foreign

currency

translation

loss



-





-





-





-





(161,216)





(161,216)





(8)



























































Balance at

September

30, 2023



38,073,234



$ 38,073



$ 32,194,070



$ (28,085,314)



$ 232,036



$ 4,378,865



$ (70,788)





















































































































Balance at July

1, 2022



24,324,633



$ 24,325



$ 20,729,559



$ (18,583,566)



$ 283,587



$ 2,453,905



$ (854,273)



























































Net loss



-





-





-





(1,337,323)





-





(1,337,323)





(96,624)



























































Shares issued

for stock

compensation

expense



-





-





116,250





-





-





116,250





-



























































Foreign

currency

translation

gain (loss)



-





-





-





-





12,338





12,338





(3,690)



























































Balance at

September

30, 2022



24,324,633



$ 24,325



$ 20,845,809



$ (19,920,889)



$ 295,925



$ 1,245,170



$ (954,587)



