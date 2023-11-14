Avoid the Busiest Airports This Thanksgiving: Busbud Shares Routes Where Bus Travel Beats Flying

Global Ground Transportation Booking Platform Analyzes Popular Routes Near the Busiest US Airports When It's Faster, Cheaper, & More Eco-friendly to Take the Bus
MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Busbud, a global ground transportation booking platform, releases its findings of a comprehensive data analysis of routes near the busiest airports during the Thanksgiving travel week when it is faster, cheaper, and more eco-friendly to take the bus than fly. The company shares 12 routes commonly traveled across the U.S. originating at the airports that are anticipated to have the highest volume of airport travelers on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
According to AAA, more than 55 million Americans travel over 50 miles during the Thanksgiving holiday. Of these Americans, more than 4.5 million are anticipated to fly to their Thanksgiving destination. The 10 busiest airports during Thanksgiving week are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Denver International Airport, Miami International Airport, Chicago O'Hare Airport, Orlando International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas), John F. Kennedy International Airport (NYC), and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Below are 12 commonly traveled routes from these airports when it is faster, cheaper, and more eco-friendly to take the bus than fly.
Price / Travel time / Emissions
Airport & Route
Bus carriers include
Bus
Plane
Savings (%)
ATL
Atlanta to Montogomery
Greyhound
$49
2hr 40min
9kg CO2
$205
3hr 45min
65kg CO2
-76% $ savings
-86% reduction in emissions
ATL
Atlanta to Birmingham
Greyhound
$44
2hr 30min
8kg CO2
$219
3hr 21min
59kg CO2
-80% $ savings
-86% reduction in emissions
DFW
Dallas to Houston
Megabus, Flixbus, Red Coach, Greyhound
$62
3hr 10min
13kg CO2
$89
4hr 7min
99kg CO2
-30% $ savings
-87% reduction in emissions
DFW
Dallas to Austin
Megabus, Flixbus, Turimex, Red Coach, Greyhound
$47
3hr
11kg CO2
$89
3hr 53min
84kg CO2
-47% savings
-87% reduction in emissions
LAX
LA to San Diego
Tufesa, Flixbus, Greyhound
$20
2hr 10 min
7kg CO2
$189
4hr 5min
48kg CO2
-89% $ savings
-84% reduction in emissions
LAX
LA to Las Vegas
Las Vegas Shuttles, Tufesa, Flixbus, Greygound
$51
4hr 43min
14kg CO2
$58
4hr 44min
103kg CO2
-12% $ savings
-86% reduction in emissions
DEN
Denver to Colorado Springs
Greyhound
$17
1hr 25min
4kg CO2
$150
3hr 46min
32kg CO2
-89% % savings
-87% reduction in emissions
MIA
Miami to Sarasota
Red Coach
$50
4hr 5min
13kg CO2
$77
4hr 30min
79kg CO2
-35% $ savings
-84% reduction in emissions
ORD
Chicago to Indianapolis
Greyhound
$31
3hr
10kg CO2
$79
4hr 38min
78kg CO2
-61% $ savings
-87% reduction in emissions
ORD
Chicago to Madison
Coach USA, Flixbus
$40
2hr 35min
8kg CO2
$79
4hr 24min
48kg CO2
-49% $ savings
-83% reduction in emissions
JFK
NYC to Albany
Trailways, Wanda Coach, Greyhound
$13
2hr 30min
8kg CO2
$179
4hr 36min
64kg CO2
-93% $ savings
-87% reduction in emissions
PHX
Phoenix to Tuscon
Tufesa, Flixbus, Greyhound
$40
1hr 55min
6kg CO2
$274
3hr 26min
49kg CO2
-85% $ savings
-88% reduction in emissions
"Thanksgiving travel is often dreaded by many airport travelers who anticipate extended security lines, delays, or even canceled flights. What many travelers might not realize is that it's often faster and cheaper to take the bus compared to short-haul flights," says Christine Petersen, CEO of Busbud.com. "In addition to saving time and money, bus travel is an excellent way to reduce your carbon footprint as you travel to see family and friends this Thanksgiving."
Save More Than An Hour Traveling This Thanksgiving:
- Many popular routes will save more than an hour when traveling by bus. This includes routes from the busiest U.S. airports such as LAX to San Diego, Denver to Colorado Springs, NYC to Albany, and Phoenix to Tucson.
- Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson is the busiest airport during the Thanksgiving travel week. Travelers from Atlanta to Montgomery can save nearly a third of their time traveling by bus instead of flying. And, travelers going from Atlanta to Birmingham can save more than a quarter of their time when traveling by bus instead of flying.
Save Money When Traveling By Bus to Your Thanksgiving Feast:
- Traveling by bus can result in significant savings. Traveling by bus from NYC to Albany saw the largest savings with a reduction of 93% of the total cost compared to flying.
- Taking the bus instead of flying from the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, LAX, Denver, NYC's JFK, and Phoenix's Sky Harbor airports all had more than 80% in savings.
Positively Impact The Earth & Your Pie Budget:
- According to Greentripper.com, traveling by bus reduces your carbon footprint by at least 83% on all highlighted popular routes from the busiest airports.
- Carbon emissions were reduced most significantly on the route from Phoenix to Tucson where carbon emissions were reduced by 88%.
For more information on Busbud and how to book these popular travel routes, please visit: https://www.busbud.com/blog/5-reasons-why-its-smarter-to-travel-by-bus-this-thanksgiving/
Methodology: All prices and travel times were determined as if traveling one-way on Wednesday, November 22nd. All prices and travel times were researched as if booking on October 30th. Travel times include travel to and from the city center as well as airline-recommended early arrival. Greentripper (www.greentripper.org) was used to calculate emission comparisons. Statista data was used to determine the busiest airports.
Busbud is a leading global mobility group that operates a marketplace focused on ground travel where travelers can book intercity bus and train tickets on over 3 million routes in 80+ countries worldwide. The company also offers vertical B2B software that powers the business of ground travel operators.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Busbud