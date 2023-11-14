Identity Digital Showcases the Power of New Web Addresses

Elevating Brand Identity and Engagement with Innovative Web Addresses: Co.school , Culturalcurrents.institute, Levels.fyi

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Digital ™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, showcases the transformative influence of new web addresses in driving brand recognition and user engagement. Through the compelling success stories of Co.school , Cultural Currents Institute , and Levels.fyi, Identity Digital underscores the advantages of adopting new web addresses to succeed in the digital age.

"A well-chosen domain name is a strategic asset for any business." - Lisa Box, SVP Business Development, Identity Digital

Co.school: Crafting a Collaborative Learning Space with a Memorable Domain

Co.school, founded in 2022, emerged as a response to the growing social polarization and the need for individuals to develop co-creative skills. The challenge was to find a web address that succinctly conveyed its mission of fostering collaboration. Kevan Gilbert, CEO and facilitator of Co.school, recognized the importance of a memorable domain name, and Identity Digital's flexible terms enabled him to secure "co.school." This choice resonates with its goal of bringing people together to learn and collaborate effectively.

Co.school's accessible approach means that every day, new users are signing up to learn online — with no organizational hoops to jump through. The domain "co.school" has become synonymous with its mission, driving user engagement and enabling individuals to bridge gaps in communication and collaboration. "Our company name, Co.school, has become our name, logo, and our brand," said Gilbert. "It's the most concise way to convey our mission to 'learn to work together' and explain who we are and what we do, all in just two words."

Cultural Currents Institute: Transforming Branding with a Strategic Web Address

Founded in 2022, CCI has rapidly become a standout player in the PR and digital marketing industry, specializing in digital marketing, branding, culture, public opinion, and consumer behavior. With a commitment to changing brand perceptions, CCI, led by PR veteran Jack Carpenter, recognized the significance of a strategic web address.

Carpenter shares, "In one month, we saw our domain authority jump 31 points, and site visitors tripled, with over 25,000 visitors in a single week without spending a penny on ads," emphasizing the remarkable results. "Our choice of 'culturalcurrents.institute' as our domain name gave us immediate credibility with media outlets and search engines. Journalists trust an 'institute,' and this choice helped break down skepticism."

Levels.fyi: Transparency in Tech Salaries Through a Distinctive Domain Name

Levels.fyi, established in 2017, tackled the issue of non-uniform salary levels in the tech industry. Co-founders Zaheer Mohiuddin and Zuhayeer Musa sought a web address that encapsulated their mission to bring transparency to tech salaries and job levels. By choosing "levels.fyi" as their domain, they communicated their purpose effectively and stood out in a sea of ".com" addresses.

Within five years, Levels.fyi became the go-to source for tech job candidates seeking salary information, attracting the attention of industry giants like Amazon and Google.

"The name was descriptive and concise, succinctly capturing the essence of our service," said Mohiuddin. "Plus, having the same domain and brand makes it easier for people to remember and share the site with others."

The Power of New Web Addresses

These success stories exemplify the advantages of new web addresses in establishing a brand, fostering engagement, and making a lasting impact in today's competitive business landscape. Identity Digital's commitment to providing relevant domain extensions empowers individuals and businesses to choose web addresses that align with their missions and capture the essence of their brand. Short and memorable domain names that enhance digital branding and visibility allow them to express their authentic identities and gain a competitive edge in the digital landscape. These domains offer the opportunity to go beyond traditional alternatives, driving website traffic and enhancing search engine optimization (SEO) strategies by effectively using "both sides of the dot" to showcase their expertise.

"At Identity Digital, we believe a well-chosen domain name is a strategic asset for any business," said Lisa Box, Senior VP Business Development, Identity Digital. "It defines your online identity and is pivotal in attracting and retaining users. These success stories demonstrate how the right domain can elevate your brand and foster user engagement, making it an invaluable tool for success in the digital age."

