SQE Announces Collaboration with Quantum Blockchains to Develop First Quantum-Secure Blockchain

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. and LODZ, Poland, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQE, a revolutionary, quantum-secure blockchain platform powered by patent-pending technology, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Quantum Blockchains, an innovative European startup dedicated to enhancing blockchain security and advancing quantum cryptography.

The companies aim to leverage SQE's expertise in quantum security technologies powered by Simulated Quantum Entanglement and Quantum Blockchains' specialized knowledge of systems based on Quantum Key Distribution, Quantum Random Number Generators and Post-Quantum Cryptography to explore opportunities to further develop their respective technologies. Additionally, Dr. Mirek Sopek, CEO of Quantum Blockchains, will join SQE as a Scientific Advisor.

"Dr. Sopek is a recognized expert in quantum blockchain, quantum security, quantum key distribution and an authority in quantum computing. His knowledge will be invaluable in standardizing our technology to NIST standards, as well as in further developing our state-of-the-art platform," said Hamid Pishdadian, SQE's CEO and founder.

"SQE Holdings, led by renowned American inventor Hamid Pishdadian, holder of numerous United States Patents, is currently pioneering the development of a visionary blockchain technology based on simulated quantum entanglement. In a significant collaboration, Quantum Blockchains, our startup, sees an invaluable opportunity to rigorously test our methodology, which relies on Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), and Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG) technologies. This partnership allows us to benchmark our approach against SQE's simulated entanglement technology," said Dr. Mirek Sopek, CEO and founder of Quantum Blockchains.

The collaboration between these two companies and the shared strength of their technologies creates incredible innovation potential in the development of a quantum-secured blockchain system. SQE and Quantum Blockchains are excited to advance their cooperative efforts as they explore and develop these novel technologies.

About SQE: SQE is a quantum-secure digital platform powered by patent-pending Simulated Quantum Entanglement technology, which links SQE's nodes and allows mining components to occur without transmitting keys over the internet. SQE's entangled hardware generates a different key with every transmission. Encryption keys are never transmitted, making transactions unhackable.

About Quantum Blockchains: Quantum Blockchains is an innovative European startup devoted to strengthening the security of blockchain technology and accelerating the transition toward quantum-resistant cryptographic systems.

