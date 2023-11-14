VIRTUOSO® LUXE REPORT REVEALS TRAVELERS ARE SPREADING THEIR WINGS IN 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Virtuoso® Luxe Report shows travelers are increasingly demonstrating a committed sense of adventure and urgency for experiences in far-flung locations. Global luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso surveyed its industry-leading travel agency members and their advisors across more than 50 countries to predict what's ahead in the coming year. Virtuoso is a respected trend forecaster, and the annual Luxe Report serves as a compass for determining consumer preferences in high-end luxury travel.

The Luxe Report identified five key trends upscale globetrotters are embracing in 2024.

Virtuoso says its clients are prioritizing travel, despite inflation and global unrest. They remain insatiably curious and willing to pay for new experiences. Over half of advisors surveyed expect both travel demand and spend to increase in 2024.

The Luxe Report identified five key trends upscale globetrotters are embracing in 2024.

New Frontiers: While preference for European favorites remains, the desire to visit dream destinations, under-the-radar locations or the drive to be "first" to a destination, has luxury travelers increasingly intrigued by the unexplored. The cultural richness of reemerging travel must-sees such as Japan offer unique itineraries for those seeking a departure from the norm. The Party Continues: Post-pandemic festivities continue with celebration travel making the list of top trends for 2024. Travelers are committed to sharing life's most important moments with loved ones – travel with immediate family and multigenerational travel are also among the top trends. Honoring the Earth: Travelers are hyper-aware of the fragility of the world. Virtuoso advisors say clients are pushing geographical boundaries to witness nature in its pristine form for fear it will diminish or become inaccessible. Greece , Morocco and Hawaii are also top-of-mind for travelers who want to support destinations recently impacted by disaster while remaining respectful of their recovery. Small Ships, Big Possibilities: Favoring less-crowded, more intimate settings, small-vessel cruising is on the rise. River cruises remain popular for the casual atmosphere, proximity to major cities and wide-ranging itineraries. Popular routes include the Danube River, Mekong River and the Nile. Adventure cruising is also trending due to increased accessibility to places like Antarctica , 2024's leading adventure destination. And yacht charters are on the rise, offering privacy, flexibility and a customized experience. At Ease: Increased demand for custom trips made easy, from exclusive-use experiences to booking half days at hotels to fit their needs, has today's traveler maximizing comfort. Their desire to leave nothing to chance has increased motivation for using a professional travel advisor to simplify bookings and enhance the overall experience.

Findings from the 2024 Virtuoso Luxe Report, including top countries and favorite cities, can be found here.

More than 2,000 travel advisors participated in the Luxe Report survey, drawing on their extensive knowledge, professional experience and client requests to offer insight into 2024's top trends. For more information, please visit www.virtuoso.com.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 54 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,300 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $28-$32 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry.

Media Contacts:

Misty Belles

Virtuoso

+1.202.553.8817 / mbelles@virtuoso.com

Lauren Wintemberg

Alice Marshall Public Relations

+1.212.861.4031 / lauren@alicemarshall.com

View original content:

SOURCE Virtuoso