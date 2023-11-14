Visgenx to Present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit

Presentation will address the Role of Long Chain and Very Long Chain Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Vision to Better Inform Dry AMD Therapeutic Development

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visgenx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, today announced that the Company's Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder, Marty Emanuele, Ph.D., will present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit on November 16th in Boston, Massachusetts.

"It is rewarding to have been selected to present at this industry event focused on the latest developments in the investigational treatment of dry AMD," stated Dr. Emanuele. "I look forward to discussing the important role that fatty acids play in retinal cell health and how the decrease in these lipids may be contributing to the cause of dry AMD."

The Company's lead product VGX-0111, is a candidate gene therapy being developed for the treatment of dry AMD. VGX-0111 is based on the ELOVL2 gene, which is required for the biosynthesis of long chain and very long chain fatty acids necessary for the function and survival of retinal cells. ELVOL2 expression declines with aging which may be an underlying pathology of dry AMD. VGX-0111 is intended to restore a normal level of ELOVL2 expression thereby slowing or halting the vision loss resulting from dry AMD.

ABOUT VISGENX, INC.

Visgenx, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene-based therapeutics for degenerative retinal diseases. Visgenx' initial product is VGX-0111, a gene therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Close to 200 million people suffer from dry AMD globally; it is a leading cause of blindness. VGX-0111 is based on the ELOVL2 gene, which is required for the biosynthesis of lipids necessary for the function and survival of retinal cells. ELVOL2 expression declines with aging which may be an underlying pathology of dry AMD. VGX-0111 is intended to restore a normal level of ELOVL2 expression thereby slowing or halting the vision loss resulting from dry AMD. For more information on Visgenx, visit www.visgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to Visgenx, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential for VGX-0111 as a treatment for Dry AMD. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include that the therapy may not be effective at treating Dry AMD. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.

