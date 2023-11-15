American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Named a Winner of the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces 2023 Award

ROSEMONT, Ill. , Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces. This is the second time since 2021 AANA has received this honor.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization such as alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"This is a sensational accomplishment. At AANA, we put tremendous effort into building a culture where all team members are informed, empowered, valued, and included as their authentic selves. Being recognized as a great place to work, based on direct feedback from the team, is a wonderful reward," said Bill Bruce, MBA, CAE, AANA's chief executive officer. "I am so proud of the work they do every day to help ensure Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) can provide the best anesthesia care to their patients."

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois with an office in Washington, D.C., AANA has implemented several programs to help ensure work-life balance and put employees first. This includes a four-day work week, 10 paid holidays, and a winter closure the week between Christmas and New Years Day. In addition, employees have a volunteer day to exchange one workday annually for time volunteering at the non-profit of their choice. AANA has also initiated a Leadership Institute to identify its next class of leaders.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Founded in 1931, AANA is the professional organization representing nearly 61,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and resident registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses, CRNAs are anesthesia experts who administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. CRNAs represent more than 80% of the anesthesia providers in rural counties. For more information, visit www.aana.com.

