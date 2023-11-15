Introducing FieldOps, the Mobile Inspection App: Revolutionizing Management for Community Associations and HOAs

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enumerate, the leading provider of innovative solutions for management companies working with community associations and homeowners' associations (HOAs), is excited to announce the launch of Mobile Inspection App, FieldOps, giving managers the power of in-the-field inspection management.

Enumerate leads the community association management industry with the new FieldOps mobile app.

"The current state of executing homeowner inspections for HOA management companies is largely manual. The process has relied on paperwork, photographs, and handwritten notes, leading to a lack of real-time data and inefficiencies in communication between managers and the management office." Said Jill McFarland, GM of Product at Enumerate.

"Given the rapid advancements in technology and the increasing demand for more efficient and mobile-friendly solutions, the industry is primed for a transformative shift towards streamlined, digital, and mobile inspection tools that can enhance accuracy, speed, and overall efficiency in managing homeowner inspections."

FieldOps was designed specifically with that type of efficiency in mind, helping associations, HOAs and management companies enhance operations, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional service to their clients.

The FieldOps app comes with a suite of other advanced features in the Enumerate offering, including a custom report writer, advanced Resident Engagement Tools, and Community Websites, making it an all-encompassing solution for community management professionals.

Key Features of FieldOps:

Streamlined Inspections: Conduct thorough inspections on-the-go with our user-friendly interface. Document issues, take photos, and annotate with ease, ensuring that nothing is missed.

Enhanced Productivity: Saves time and reduces paperwork by managing inspections directly from a mobile device.

Access Real-time Data: Gain valuable insights from the data collected during inspections.

GPS & Location Awareness: Experience greater efficiency with mapping and location precision.

Offline Mode: No data connection, no problem. Managers can complete the inspection and sync to an Enumerate Central account when a data connection is available.

"We believe FieldOps is a game-changer for management companies serving community associations and HOAs. FieldOps empowers community managers to streamline their inspection processes and deliver superior service," said McFarland. "We pride ourselves on being a critical partner to our customers and we're listening to their needs as we provide exceptional products that make managing community associations easier."

If you're ready to see how Enumerate makes Community Management, and inspections, easier, take the next step and schedule a demo at goenumerate.com/demo.

About Enumerate

Enumerate is the leading provider of community association management software and payments solutions that reduce administrative tasks by over 75% for property management companies and self-managed associations. With tens of thousands of communities and millions of homes managed, Enumerate empowers over 33,000 community association organizations by digitizing and optimizing their accounting processes, operational workflows, payments, and resident engagement. As a result, they can scale business and community growth and operations, improve homeowner and board satisfaction, maximize ROI, and transform the financial reconciliation processes. Enumerate exists to make community management easier. Want to see how? Learn more at www.goenumerate.com.

