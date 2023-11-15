Acclaimed Golfer Sahith Theegala Joins LAGC, Adding Strength to an Elite Lineup

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), the inaugural team in TGL presented by SoFi, is thrilled to announce the signing of PGA TOUR star and Los Angeles native, Sahith Theegala. This significant move is set to reinforce LAGC's standing as a powerhouse in the world of team golf and TGL presented by SoFi, a new team golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with six teams made up of 24 of the best players in the sport.

Los Angeles Golf Club proudly welcomes Sahith Theegala to its team roster. Acclaimed golfer Sahith Theegala joins LAGC, adding strength to an elite lineup. (PRNewswire)

Known for his outstanding achievements as a pro athlete, Sahith Theegala brings a wealth of skill, dedication, and a winning spirit to the LAGC team. Theegala's inclusion in the roster is a testament to LAGC's commitment to assembling a team of top-tier players.

"We are delighted to welcome Sahith Theegala to the Los Angeles Golf Club family," said Neal Hubman, Club President. "Sahith's remarkable talent and commitment to the game align seamlessly with our vision for LAGC. This addition to our roster marks a pivotal moment for our club, and we are eager to witness the extraordinary impact he will undoubtedly have on our team."

Sahith Theegala's impressive golfing career includes numerous accolades and achievements, making him a standout player in the professional golfing circuit. His dynamic style of play and ability to thrive in competitive environments make him an invaluable asset to LAGC. Decorated as an athlete in his prime; in 2020 Theegala won the Haskins Award, the Ben Hogan Award, and the Jack Nicklaus Award, becoming just the fifth person ever to win all three awards in the same year. And most recently, in September 2023, he earned his first official PGA TOUR victory at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 21-under-par to secure a two-shot victory and is now ranked in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

"I am honored and excited to be joining Los Angeles Golf Club," said Sahith Theegala. "Being part of this dynamic team presents an incredible opportunity to represent my home town of Los Angeles and grow the game of golf locally. I look forward to representing LAGC on the course and contributing to the success of the team in the upcoming season."

Theegala's signing further underscores LAGC's dedication to building a team that not only excels on an individual level but also collaborates seamlessly in the team format. With a vision to revolutionize team golf, LAGC is poised to make a lasting impact on the sport. Los Angeles Golf Club extends an invitation to fans, golf enthusiasts, and the broader sports community to join in celebrating this exciting development. Sahith Theegala's presence on the team is a testament to LAGC's commitment to excellence and innovation in team golf.

To confirm the four players on each team roster, TGL worked with TGL teams, players, and player management with the goal that a player's TGL schedule will be largely complementary to his PGA TOUR competitive schedule. Additionally, considerations were made for the ESPN broadcast schedule, league and team competitive balance and, in certain cases, elements of what made each team, ownership group, and city/region unique.

About Los Angeles Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is the inaugural team of TGL presented by SoFi, a cutting-edge team golf league developed in collaboration with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, PGA TOUR, and airing on ESPN. Embodying the dynamic spirit of Los Angeles, LAGC sets a higher standard of access by bringing the game of golf into the community and paving the way for a new generation of players, on and off the grass. Formed by Seven Seven Six owner Alexis Ohanian, joined by Serena Williams and Venus Williams and limited partners including the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West, LAGC is uniting communities with cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences to deliver a one-of-a-kind journey under the banner of sport. For more information, please visit: LAGC.com.

Media Contact: Kayla Green, kayla@lagc.com

Los Angeles Golf Club proudly welcomes Sahith Theegala to its team roster. Acclaimed golfer Sahith Theegala joins LAGC, adding strength to an elite lineup. (PRNewswire)

Los Angeles Golf Club (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Los Angeles Golf Club