National Institute of Innovation and Technology (NIIT) and Manufacturing Works of Ohio Announce Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) Under New National Program

New program, announced during National Apprenticeship Week, supports workforce development in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing industries

HANOVER, Md. and CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Institute of Innovation and Technology (NIIT)–the U.S. Department of Labor's Intermediary responsible for expanding Registered Apprenticeships throughout the nation in semiconductor and nanotechnology supply chains and lead in executing a national strategy to expand the U.S. talent pipeline––and Manufacturing Works, a Northeastern Ohio-based nonprofit in the workforce development space have announced several new Registered Apprenticeship (RAs) programs under a new partnership, designed to provide greater career opportunities for Ohioans.

Manufacturing Works will be establishing 33 new RAPs across Ohio under NIIT's GAINS program. (PRNewswire)

The innovative, competency-based programs, which are designed for the tech sector and advanced manufacturing-related industries, are part of NIIT's Growing Apprenticeships in Nanotechnology and Semiconductor (GAINS) program. Through GAINS, NIIT works with regional sponsors and training providers to develop, implement and administer competency-based RAPs that target training to meet job requirements and gaps in individual skills. In this initial wave, Manufacturing Works will be establishing 33 new RAPs across Ohio under the GAINS program.

"As the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development, we see Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) as a key component in providing a pathway for diverse individuals, including those in underserved and underrepresented communities, to gain access to high-quality, fulfilling careers. We are thrilled to be partnering with Manufacturing Works of Ohio on this effort, especially as demand continues to grow for semiconductor and advanced manufacturing workers in the region," said NIIT President and CEO Mike Russo.

"We believe in the transformational power of RAs. RAs play a vital role in supporting the semiconductor industry, serving as a cornerstone for training an emerging skilled workforce and cultivating the expertise necessary for innovation and growth. In partnership with NIIT, we seek to foster a culture of continuous learning and practical application while increasing access to defined career pathways for learners traditionally underrepresented across the industry. NIIT has built a framework and provided us with tools that will drive advancements in semiconductor manufacturing in Ohio and beyond," said Manufacturing Works Vice President of Workforce Development Adam Artman.

The GAINS program leverages NIIT's National Talent Hub, a state-of-the-art career portal that aligns jobseeker qualifications, academic curriculums, and in-demand skills from industry in real-time. Participants in Manufacturing Works' RAPs will benefit from access to the National Talent Hub, where they can create a profile that helps them to map their careers, validate and articulate existing skills, and target training efforts to fill gaps in a "learn-and-earn" environment that will connect them with a high-quality job in a high-demand industry.

The following list includes all of the companies establishing RAPs through NIIT and Manufacturing Works' partnership in Ohio:

A.J. Rose Manufacturing Co- CLE

Alloy Engineering Company

Applied Metals Technology

Automation Tool & Die

Cleveland Steel Tool

Die-Matic Corporation

DuPont

Empire Die Casting Company

Halvorsen Co.

Interstate-McBee

Martindale Electric Co.

Ohio Tool Works

Presrite Corporation - HQ

Process Technology

ReBuild CDi

Synthomer

Talan Products, Inc.

Venture Plastics, Inc.

Voss Industries, Inc.

WLS Stamping Company

For more information about NIIT's GAINS program, visit niit.org/apprenticeship-gains.

For more information about NIIT's National Talent Hub, visit niit.org/the-national-talent-hub-niit .

About the National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT)

The National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT) is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors – those important to the nation's security and global competitiveness – and ensure they are eliminated. Talent pipeline development is the major focus of NIIT, and through comprehensive industry engagement, NIIT is leading the deployment of a national strategy and infrastructure to broaden and build the talent pipeline for the semiconductor industry and strategic industry sectors. Through its National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative, Center for Skills Based Learning, and the support of the federal government, NIIT has developed a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that includes the alignment of programs K-12 through higher education and adult and veteran training, infrastructure to attract a broader population and improve access and connections to career and needed training, and the ability to scale to support the nation. For more information, visit www.niit.org .

About Manufacturing Works

Manufacturing Works is an economic development, membership-based 501(c)(3) serving over 1200 manufacturers in Northeast Ohio. The organization focuses on assisting these companies with their greatest opportunities for success. They understand there is no greater opportunity than achieving the three goals of diversification, retention, and upskilling of the manufacturing workforce. With extensive experience in workforce development that spans over 35 years, Manufacturing Works knows that the best way to achieve these goals is through a robust registered apprenticeship program.

The company has created a pathway from student to journeyman which includes certifications, pre-apprenticeship, and apprenticeship programs. Manufacturing Works utilizes a consortium model to deliver these services across their membership. Their work involves the coordination of a variety of community service providers, particularly those which understand and effectively facilitate underserved populations in both urban and rural areas.

For more information about Manufacturing Works, visit www.mfgworkscle.org/.

